Ejaz Lakdawala's journey from Mumbai school to becoming India's most wanted

Ejaz Lakdawala’s journey from Mumbai school to becoming India’s most wanted

Initially, Lakdawala was among the close confidants of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

india Updated: Jan 09, 2020 17:11 IST
Manish K Pathak
Manish K Pathak
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Lakdawala remained elusive until Thursday morning until Mumbai Police arrested him in Patna.
Lakdawala remained elusive until Thursday morning until Mumbai Police arrested him in Patna. (HT Archive )
         

Ejaz Ladkawala, former aide of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, was arrested by the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police from Patna on Wednesday evening.

Lakdawala, who joined his arch rival Chhota Rajan and later went on to run his own gang, has been on India’s most wanted list from 1998 when he escaped from Nashik jail. He is wanted 27 cases of murder and attempt to murder and in 80 cases for threatening businessmen for extortion in Mumbai alone.

An ex-student of Bandra’s St Stanislaus school, 49-year-old Lakdawala started out as an employee in his uncle’s transport company. In 1993, he killed one Haren Mehta after an altercation at a cricket match for which he was jailed but was acquitted in 1995. During his term in the prison, Ejaz came into contact with Sunil Madgaonkar alias Matya who eased him into the world of Mumbai’s underworld. Matya, a top associate of Chhota Rajan, is also credited to have nurtured Rajan’s favourite hitman Rohit Verma alias Hammer - who was killed in the 2000 shootout at Bangkok in which Rajan escaped with injuries.

Initially, Lakdawala was among the close confidants of Dawood who used to provide logistical support to D-Company members in Mumbai for extorting Bollywood film producers and businessmen. But after Rajan split with Dawood, Lakdawala chose to walk away with Rajan.

In fact, his first job in the underworld came through Matya who ordered him to kill Farid Rajji, an aide of Dawood confidant Chhota Shakeel. But Rajji survived the attempt on his life in 1996, and Lakdawala was arrested and sent to Nashik Jail. He escaped from Nashik jail in 1998 and reached Malaysia.

He later shifted his base to Bangkok where he associated himself with Chhota Rajan. In 2003, Lakdawala is believed to have played a major role in the killing of D-Company’s chief financier Sharad Shetty in Dubai which saw Shakeel order a hit on Ejaz Lakdawala. He was shot in a busy market place in Bangkok in 2003, but he survived seven bullet injuries and was admitted to a hospital in Bangkok from where he escaped to South Africa, and later to Canada.

Lakdawala was last operational from Nepal where he lived under the guise of a hosiery businessman and travelled to United States of America, Malaysia, Canada, Ghana and several countries in Europe under various aliases, said crime branch sources.

