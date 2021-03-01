IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Elderly make the digital switch during Covid-19 pandemic
Senior citizens take part in a digital literacy class by Agewell Foundation. (Sourced)
Senior citizens take part in a digital literacy class by Agewell Foundation. (Sourced)
india news

Elderly make the digital switch during Covid-19 pandemic

India has about 104 million people aged above 60 — just a shade below China —according to the 2011 Census. But digital inclusion has been a distant dream for them. The government’s National Digital Literacy Mission (NDLM) aims to empower at least one person per household.
READ FULL STORY
By Manoj Sharma, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 03:34 AM IST

It is 11am on Friday and a digital literacy class has just begun on video communication platform Zoom. The learners — senior citizens aged 60 to 80 — are listening to the trainer, rapt; some are fervently jotting down notes. The first topic of the 15-day workshop is how to make a conference call on a smartphone. After 15 minutes of instructions, the participants are asked to make a conference call. Some flounder, but the faces of those who succeed brim with pride and amazement.

“I did not know how to use this feature on my phone, though I needed it to connect with my family and friends. It is so easy,” says Om Prakash Goyal, 65, one of the most enthusiastic learners in the class, who took copious notes throughout the lesson. “But my prime objective is to learn how to book a doctors’ appointment, order medicines, and do banking online. The pandemic has made it necessary, ” says Goyal, a retired government engineer, who lives in Paschim Vihar.

India has about 104 million people aged above 60 — just a shade below China —according to the 2011 Census. But digital inclusion has been a distant dream for them. The government’s National Digital Literacy Mission (NDLM) aims to empower at least one person per household. It, however, does not accord any priority to senior citizens. According to a survey by Agewell Foundation, an NGO, in 2018, among senior citizens in Delhi-NCR, around 86% of the 5,000 respondents were found to be digitally illiterate.

But the pandemic has led to an exponential demand for digital skills among them, with senior citizens aged 60 to 85, turning to online workshops organised by NGOs, startups, volunteer groups. The lessons in these workshops, include smartphone use, digital payments, e-banking, e-shopping, booking an appointment with doctors online, using cab-hailing apps, and monitoring health through apps.

“We get about 100 calls a day compared to 10 before the pandemic for our classes for seniors. Many of them are well-to-do and own expensive smartphones, but are unable to use them. Most say their children do not have time and patience to teach them digital skills,” says Himanshu Rath, founder, Agewell Foundation, which provides free online digital literacy classes for senior citizens. His organization’s digital training calendar is packed for the next few months.

Santosh Kaul Ogra, 69, who coordinates with NGOs for digital literacy classes on behalf of many RWAs in Delhi, says that these days he is flooded with demands from senior citizens wanting to attend digital literacy workshops. “Their biggest concern is how to live with dignity during their old age,” says Ogra. “During pandemic they realized that the mobile phone is a powerful device, which they can use for information, entertainment, online transactions and connecting with friends and families.”

Kusum Gupta, 77, from Saket, attended a digital literacy class last year. The skills she learnt, she says, are coming quite handy. These days, at 6am, she and her friends attend a yoga class on Zoom. “We are a group of about 20. Before the pandemic, we used to do yoga in the neighbourhood park but now, we do it online. Technology helped me remain connected with friends in these tough times of social distancing,” says Gupta. “My friends say I am quite a tech pro. I watch news, movies, listen to music on YouTube. But technology can help only if you don’t have any hearing or eyesight problems.”

Earlier this week, Sushil Bawa, 70, a retired teacher in Rohini, decided to junk her paper diary for a calendar app. She is currently attending a digital literacy workshop. “Now I will use only my phone to get alerts about birthdays, anniversaries of my friends and family.I am also learning how to edit photos, make a photo collage to send personalized wishes to them on special occasions. It keeps me engaged,” says Bawa.

Rajkumar Prajapati, 25, a digital trainer at Agewell Foundation, says, “Patience is the key while training elderly as you have to repeat things.” The questions he frequently faces include what is the difference between Chrome and Google; how can one look slimmer in photos, do Google Maps always give the right directions?

Shreya Bajaj, 30, who in July launched Easy Hai, an initiative to impart digital skills to the elderly with her sister Surbhi, says demand for her Zoom sessions continues to grow. She charges 200 per session and organizes two sessions every day.

“So far I have taught digital skills to over 5,000 people. During the lockdown, elderly members in my family struggled with technology. That is how this initiative was born. I have realized that every senior has his or her own digital competency level,” says Bangalore-based Shreya. “Initially, our participants were from Bangalore only; now they are also from Delhi, Chandigarh, Pune, Udaipur, Raipur.”

Sonali Sharma, head, advocacy and elderly empowerment, HelpAge India, another NGO, which provides free digital training to seniors all across the country, says that of all the workshops her organization conducts for seniors, the digital training one is the most popular. “Demand for our digital classes is the highest in Hyderabad and Chennai, followed by Delhi. Most of our members are well- educated, middle-class senior citizens, wanting to use technology to live independent lives.”

Agrees Saumyajit Roy, co-founder and CEO, Emoha Elder Care, a company that provides elderly care services, “Earlier, seniors who are our members, were quite hesitant about video calls and ordering things online. Now they feel it is better to acquire digital skills for their own safety and security. The pandemic has proved to be a catalyst for digital empowerment of the elderly.”

Savita Verma, 64, has taken it upon herself to teach digital skills to her husband. “ I attend the class in the morning and take notes. In the evening, I teach him whatever I learn . I feel empowered and in control of my life, thanks to my newly acquired digital skills. It is really amazing how a smartphone can change your life.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
A health worker wearing protective gear takes a nasal swab sample of inbound travellers for Covid-19 coronavirus tests at CSMT railway station, in Mumbai.(Bhushan Koyande / HT file photo)
A health worker wearing protective gear takes a nasal swab sample of inbound travellers for Covid-19 coronavirus tests at CSMT railway station, in Mumbai.(Bhushan Koyande / HT file photo)
india news

Urban areas still more vulnerable to coronavirus but cases now evenly spread

By Abhishek Jha, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 04:43 AM IST
While India seems to have so far escaped a second wave of Covid-19 infections, tracking the geography of the pandemic in the country over the last one year makes for an interesting analysis.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In the week beginning March 2, there were nearly 50 cases.(Reuters Photo)
In the week beginning March 2, there were nearly 50 cases.(Reuters Photo)
india news

One year of Covid-19: How India fought the virus

By Binayak Dasgupta, Anonna Dutt
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 04:36 AM IST
In March of 2020, when the world first caught a glimpse of the devastation that the coronavirus would go on to unleash, experts feared India would suffer heavily as well.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The immunisation drive across the country was halted for Saturday and Sunday to move to the new Co-WIN platform that will allow the self-registration of recipients.(ANI file photo)
The immunisation drive across the country was halted for Saturday and Sunday to move to the new Co-WIN platform that will allow the self-registration of recipients.(ANI file photo)
india news

Covid-19 in India: Next phase of vaccine drive kick-starts today

By Rhythma Kaul
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 04:29 AM IST
From Monday, people eligible for the next phase can walk up to a vaccination centre to be registered for a dose. The decision will allow anyone above the age of 60 and those older than 45 but with comorbidities that make them more vulnerable to Covid-19 to approach government and private hospitals for shots.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Senior citizens take part in a digital literacy class by Agewell Foundation. (Sourced)
Senior citizens take part in a digital literacy class by Agewell Foundation. (Sourced)
india news

Elderly make the digital switch during Covid-19 pandemic

By Manoj Sharma, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 03:34 AM IST
India has about 104 million people aged above 60 — just a shade below China —according to the 2011 Census. But digital inclusion has been a distant dream for them. The government’s National Digital Literacy Mission (NDLM) aims to empower at least one person per household.
READ FULL STORY
Close
**EDS: TWITTER IMAGE POSTED BY @AAPUttarPradesh ON SUNDAY, FEB. 28, 2021** New Delhi: AAP National Convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal addresses during a farmer's rally, in Meerut. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_28_2021_000159B)(PTI)
**EDS: TWITTER IMAGE POSTED BY @AAPUttarPradesh ON SUNDAY, FEB. 28, 2021** New Delhi: AAP National Convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal addresses during a farmer's rally, in Meerut. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_28_2021_000159B)(PTI)
india news

Farmers in a do-or-die battle: Kejriwal at mahapanchayat

By S Raju, Meerut
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:35 AM IST
Speaking at a Kisan Mahapanchayat in Meerut, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader termed the new laws as a “a death warrant” for farmers. He said the farmers were in a “do or die” battle because they felt the government would hand over their land to corporates and they would become labourers on their own land.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mehul Choksi siphoned off close to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7,080 crore in the <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>13,578 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud before fleeing to Antigua on January 4, 2018, a month before the mega-scam came to notice.(HT Photo)
Mehul Choksi siphoned off close to 7,080 crore in the 13,578 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud before fleeing to Antigua on January 4, 2018, a month before the mega-scam came to notice.(HT Photo)
india news

Antigua revokes citizenship of Mehul Choksi

By Neeraj Chauhan, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:57 AM IST
The development was confirmed to HT by at least two officers in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED), who added that the fugitive businessman is currently fighting revocation of his citizenship in an Antiguan civil court.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The new rules that will cover over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Netflix and Hotstar, social media intermediaries such as Facebook and Twitter, and digital news media, were notified by the government on Thursday.
The new rules that will cover over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Netflix and Hotstar, social media intermediaries such as Facebook and Twitter, and digital news media, were notified by the government on Thursday.
india news

New rules make way for self-regulation: I&B ministry secretary

By Deeksha Bhardwaj, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:31 AM IST
“There will be no authoritarian process,” information and broadcasting ministry secretary Amit Khare told Hindustan Times. “The regulation system is accountable to the courts. Any misuse of power can be checked.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
After the elephant attacked and killed the man, it moved southwards leaving behind the 2-year-old calf, which is still in the village. (FOREST DEPT).
After the elephant attacked and killed the man, it moved southwards leaving behind the 2-year-old calf, which is still in the village. (FOREST DEPT).
india news

Chhattisgarh man trampled to death while trying to take selfie with an elephant

By Ritesh Mishra
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:20 AM IST
  • The kin of the deceased have been given an instant relief amount of 25,000 and the body has been sent for post-mortem.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People above 65 years of age, those with comorbidities, pregnant women and children below 10 years of age should take necessary precautions, the government advised. In picture - people near the Marina beach in Chennai.(ANI)
People above 65 years of age, those with comorbidities, pregnant women and children below 10 years of age should take necessary precautions, the government advised. In picture - people near the Marina beach in Chennai.(ANI)
india news

Tamil Nadu extends Covid-19 lockdown till March 31

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:36 PM IST
The state government, in its new order on Sunday, said that the lockdown is being extended to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus effectively and also asked all district administrations to enforce strict Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amravati is under lockdown as Covid-19 cases witnessed a sudden uptick. (ANI)
Amravati is under lockdown as Covid-19 cases witnessed a sudden uptick. (ANI)
india news

Feb spike of Covid-19 in several states: What we know about mutants, variants

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:04 PM IST
Mutations eventually accumulate to generate variants that differ from the original virus more and more.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Teachers cited stress nearly twice as often as insufficient pay as a reason for quitting. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)
Teachers cited stress nearly twice as often as insufficient pay as a reason for quitting. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)
india news

Stress key reason for teachers to quit job before, during pandemic: Study

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 10:08 PM IST
Most former teachers went on to take jobs with less or equal pay, with 3 in 10 taking jobs with no health insurance or retirement benefits.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Health ministry on Sunday released a detailed guideline on how to self-register for vaccine on Co-Win app.
Health ministry on Sunday released a detailed guideline on how to self-register for vaccine on Co-Win app.
india news

How to register on Co-Win: Ministry releases step-by-step guideline

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:17 PM IST
Booking once made on Co-Win app can be rescheduled to even a vaccination centre of another city, in case people have to travel between the two doses of vaccination
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: National Conference president and former J-K PM Farooq Abdullah. (HT Photo)
File photo: National Conference president and former J-K PM Farooq Abdullah. (HT Photo)
india news

'Congress must unite to defeat ‘divisive’ forces': Farooq Abdullah

By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 09:59 PM IST
  • “I want the Congress party to be strong. I want the Congress to unite and fight the divisive forces," he said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Minister for Health &amp; Family Welfare Dr. Harsh Vardhan.(ANI)
Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare Dr. Harsh Vardhan.(ANI)
india news

Health Minister lauds contributions of medical professionals in pandemic

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 09:58 PM IST
He made these remarks at the Global Indian Physicians Congress, organised by the Global Association for Physicians of Indian Origin (GAPIO), through video conference, the ministry said in a statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The average voting percentage across all these local bodies together was around 60.26 per cent, it said.(HT Photo )
The average voting percentage across all these local bodies together was around 60.26 per cent, it said.(HT Photo )
india news

Over 60% voter turnout recorded in Gujarat local body polls

PTI, Ahmedabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 09:24 PM IST
As per the provisional figures, voter turnout of 54.95 per cent across 81 municipalities, 62.41 per cent in 31 district panchayats, and 63.42 per cent in 231 taluka panchayat, was recorded, the State Election Commission (SEC) said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac