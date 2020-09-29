Election Commission announces bypoll dates: All you need to know

india

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 15:44 IST

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday announced dates for byelections to one Lok Sabha seat and 56 Assembly constituencies.

While bypolls to 54 Assembly constituencies will take place on November 3, those for the Lok Sabha seat and two Assembly constituencies will be conducted on November 7.

Here is all you need to know:

* The Lok Sabha seat for which bypolls will take place is Bihar’s Valmiki Nagar. Two Assembly constituencies in Manipur will go to polls on the same day as Valmiki Nagar.

* The Valmiki Nagar seat fell vacant in February after the death of incumbent Lok Sabha MP Baidyanath Prasad Mahato of the JD(U).

* Madhya Pradesh has the highest number of seats--28--among the 54 Assembly constituencies for which polling will be held on November 3. Next is Gujarat (eight), Uttar Pradesh (seven); Jharkhand, Karnataka, Nagaland, Odisha (two each) and one each from Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Haryana.

* The bypolls in Madhya Pradesh were necessitated after at least two dozen Congress MLAs followed their leader Jyotiraditya Scindia in joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in March. This led to the collapse of the state’s Congress government and paved way for the BJP to return to power.

* Bypoll schedule for 54 Assembly constituencies--Date of notification: October 9, Last date of nominations: October 16, Scrutiny of nominations: October 17, Last date of candidature withdrawal: October 19, Polling day: November 3, Date of counting: November 10

* Bypoll schedule for Lok Sabha seat and two Assembly constituencies--Date of notification: October 13, Last date of nominations: October 20, Scrutiny of nominations: October 21, Last date of candidature withdrawal: October 23, Polling day: November 7, Date of counting: November 10

* Initially, bypolls were required for seven other Assembly constituencies. However, these have been deferred as the term of the House in states in which these constituencies fall is due to lapse in either May or June next year.

* These Assembly constituencies are Rangapara and Sibsagar (Assam), Kuttanad and Chavara (Kerala), Tiruvottiyur and Gudiyattam (Tamil Nadu) and Falakata (West Bengal).