Monday, Jun 23, 2025
ECI to declare assembly bypoll results today; counting underway in 4 states

ByHT News Desk
Jun 23, 2025 09:50 AM IST

The Election Commission of India began the counting of votes for the Assembly by poll results on Monday. ECI is counting the votes for five constituencies across Kerala, Punjab, West Bengal and Gujarat.

ECI is counting the votes for five constituencies across Kerala, Punjab, West Bengal and Gujarat.(HT Photo)
The polls for Ludhiana, Kaliganj, Visavadar, Kadi and Nilambur were held on June 19.  

Bypoll Result 2025 today - Who is in the lead?

'As per the latest data released by the Election Commission of India, the Aam Aadmi Party has secured two leads in Punjab and Gujarat. Meanwhile, the BJP, Congress and Trinamool Congress are leading in Gujarat, Kerala and West Bengal.

  • Visavadar, Gujarat - Italia Gopal from the Aam Aadmi party is in the lead
  • Kadi, Gujarat - Rajendrakumar Daneshwar Chavda from the BJP is in the lead
  • Ludhiana West, Punjab - Sanjeev Arora from the Aam Aadmi Party is in the lead.
  • Nilambur, Kerala - Aryadan Shoukath from the Indian National Congress is in the lead.
  • Kaliganj, West Bengal - Alifa Ahmed from Trinamool Congress is in the lead.

Why were bypolls held? 

In Gujarat, bypolls were held for two constituencies - Visavadar and Kadi.

In Visavadar, the bypoll was held after sitting AAP MLA Bhupendra Bhayani defected to the BJP, leaving the seat empty. In Kadi, the assembly seat was empty after the death of BJP MLA Karshan Solanki. 

In Kerala’s Nilambur, the bypoll was triggered due to the resignation of CPI(M)-backed Independent legislator P. V. Anvar. In West Bengal, the Kaliganj went to vote again due to the death of TMC leader Nasiruddin Ahmed. 

Meanwhile, in Punjab’s Ludhiana West constituency, bypolls were held after the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi.    

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / ECI to declare assembly bypoll results today; counting underway in 4 states
