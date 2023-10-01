Electric car catches fire in JP Nagar, Bengaluru. Video goes viral on social media

An electric car caught fire on the streets of JP Nagar in Bengaluru on Saturday. The incident was captured on video, and the footage is being widely circulated on the internet. Electric car catches fire in Bengaluru(X/Rakesh Prakash)

The alarming footage shows the electric car engulfed in flames, with thick black smoke billowing into the air. People who witnessed the incident are seen capturing it on their mobile phones.

While the specific make and model of the EV involved in the incident are not clearly identifiable from the available information, it has led to speculation and discussion among netizens.

Some people suggested that the car in question might be an older Mahindra EV, possibly the e20. However, without official confirmation from authorities or the vehicle manufacturer, it is essential to refrain from making any definitive claims about the car's make and model.

Sharing the video of the incident on X (formerly Twitter), a user wrote, “#Bengaluru: An #electric #car caught #fire near Dalmia Circle in #JPNagar area today. No casualties. Reason is yet to be ascertained.”

Reacting to the video a user wrote, “Every car should have a fire extinguisher,” while another commented, “Looks like Mahindra E2O. I wonder the cause of the fire.”

Last month, an electric bus on its way from Chennai to Bengaluru caught fire after another vehicle rear-ended it near Poonamallee on the Chennai-Bengaluru national highway. The passengers on board the bus escaped unhurt after the bus operator alerted them about the smoke emanating from the vehicle. The bus was manufactured by Greencell Mobility.

In its official statement, the firm said, “We can confirm that an incident involving one of our buses… occurred due to another bus hitting the rear-end of our bus, resulting in the vehicle catching fire, with no fault on driving parameters."

