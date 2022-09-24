'Elephant's ivory teeth only for show': Digvijaya Singh on Mohan Bhagwat

Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh compared RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's visit to a madrasa in Delhi on Thursday with that of the ivory teeth of elephants which are only for show. Unless Mohan Bhagwat also meets the family members of Akhlaq (who was lynched in Dadri in 2015) and gives a statement against those who felicitated Bilkis Bano rapists, Mohan Bhagwat's meeting with the chief imam will remain sham, the Congress leader said. "Wherever innocent Muslims have been persecuted by your workers, apologise to them and get them justice. Then only, we will believe that the RSS is thinking differently," he said.

"There is a saying that elephant's ivory teeth are only for show and they have different teeth for eating," Digvijaya Singh said.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday met Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, chief Imam of All India Imam Organisation. Then he went to a madrasa for the first time and interacted with the students. During his interaction, he told them that all religions must be respected. Mohan Bhagwat was addressed as 'rashtra pita' during the interaction to which he objected and said everyone is the child of the nation while there is only one father of the nation.

The Congress said it was the impact of the Bharat Jodo Yatra and invited Mohan Bhagwat to join the yatra with Rahul Gandhi with the tricolour in his hand.

Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq condemned the use of 'rashtrapita' for Mohan Bhagwat and said the imam chief might have used those words out of fear. Ilyasi may have respect for Bhagwat but the words should not have been used, he said.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati said she wonders whether the negative attitude of the BJP towards Muslims will change after Mohan Bhagwat's visit to the mosque and madrasa. "After RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat visited mosque/madrassa in Delhi yesterday and met the Ulemas and then got himself called the 'father of the nation' and 'rishi of the nation', will there be a change in the negative attitude and behaviour of BJP and its governments towards the Muslim society and their masjid-madrasas?" she wrote

