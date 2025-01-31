Menu Explore
'Embezzled 48 crore': Parvesh Verma files ACB complaint against Arvind Kejriwal

ByHT News Desk
Jan 31, 2025 10:56 PM IST

The Delhi assembly election will be held on February 5. The results will be declared on February 8.

Parvesh Verma, the BJP's candidate in the New Delhi assembly constituency, filed a complaint with the anti-corruption bureau against Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of being involved in alleged corruption linked to the Delhi Sports University.

BJP leader Parvesh Verma
BJP leader Parvesh Verma

Verma, the former BJP MP, will take on Arvind Kejriwal in the constituency. In his complaint, he alleged "corrupt misappropriation of public funds" through "the abuse of official positions to gain wrongful benefits".

Parvesh Verma's lawyer Vivek Garg told ANI that AAP and Kejriwal carried out "a huge fraud" with the students of the national capital and a complaint had been filed with the ACB on behalf of the BJP candidate.

He claimed Kejriwal and his ministers had embezzled 48 crore.

"This is a huge fraud where Arvind Kejriwal and his ministers have embezzled 48 crore on paper for which our team of lawyers have filed a complaint with the Anti-Corruption Branch on behalf of Parvesh Verma... the location he (Kejriwal) has mentioned does not even have a brick. This is a huge fraud with the students of Delhi...," Garg said.

"Such expenditure requires the approval of the Cabinet, which includes the Finance Minister and the Education Minister and so they are all involved in this case... DCP Madam has assured us that there will be a fair investigation, and a high-level investigation of the case will start immediately... We have filed a complaint with RTI evidence...," he added.

Also read: PM Modi attacks Sonia Gandhi: ‘Royal family of Congress insulted President’

Verma vs Kejriwal

This is not the first time Verma alleged corruption by Arvind Kejriwal. Recently, he filed a formal complaint with the ACB against Kejriwal and other officials for alleged corruption in the installation of CCTV cameras in the New Delhi assembly constituency.

Kejriwal had recently moved the Election Commission alleging that Parvesh Verma had been distributing money, shoes and jackets to influence the voters of the New Delhi seat.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
