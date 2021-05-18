Home / India News / Eminent cardiologist Dr KK Aggarwal dies of Covid-19
According to the statement, he passed away at 11.30 pm on Monday after a "lengthy battle with Covid-19".
Eminent cardiologist Dr KK Aggarwal dies of Covid-19

Dr KK Aggarwal (62), who was the former national president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), was admitted to the AIIMS here and was on ventilator support since last week.
Padma Shri awardee and eminent cardiologist Dr KK Aggarwal has died of Covid-19, a statement posted on his Twitter handle said.

Aggarwal (62), who was the former national president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), was admitted to the AIIMS here and was on ventilator support since last week.

According to the statement, he passed away at 11.30 pm on Monday after a "lengthy battle with Covid-19".

"Even during the pandemic, he made constant efforts to educate the masses and was able to reach out to 100 million people through numerous videos and educational programmes and saved countless lives. He wanted his life to be celebrated and not mourned," the statement said.

