Encounter erupts between security forces, militants in Kashmir’s Shopian

A gunfight broke out between the security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district early on Friday, reports said.

News agency IANS quoted unnamed police sources as saying that security forces surrounded an orchard area in Dragad-Sugan village of the district after they received information about the presence of militants.

“As the security forces came closer, the hiding militants opened fire, triggering an encounter which is underway. Additional forces have been rushed to the area to ensure to flush out the militants from the orchard area,” the source was quoted as saying.

On Wednesday, a 20-year-old man was killed and 30 people were injured as civilians clashed with security personnel near a site of a gunfight in Pinjoora in Shopian.

A joint team of police and Indian Army had launched a cordon and search operation in Pinjoora on specific information about the presence of militants there.

As the forces were busy in the operation, the gunfight with militants holed up in the village began.

Clashes erupted close to the firefight site as villagers tried to march towards it to allegedly give a safe passage to militants.

First Published: May 31, 2019 07:56 IST