Two terrorists killed in encounter in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 08:17 IST

Two unidentified terrorists were killed in a gunbattle with security forces that is underway in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, police said on Tuesday.

Jammu and Kashmir police and security forces are involved in the operation in Waghama area of the south Kashmir district.

More details are awaited.

On Monday, one Hizbul Mujahideen and two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were gunned down in the Khulchohar area of Anantnag.

One of the terrorists killed in the encounter was identified as Masood Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Doda, the region’s last surviving so-called commander of Hizbul Mujahideen.

Dilbag Singh, Jammu and Kashmir’s police chief, called his killing “a big success” and pronounced the Union territory’s Doda district “totally militancy free”

The terrorists were buried away from their native places in Baramulla, Handwara, and Ganderbal due to Covid-19 restrictions over the last two months.

Security forces have stepped up operations and killed more than 100 terrorists this year. A total of 46 terrorists have been killed in June, the highest in a month since 39 were killed in November 2018. The 46 include commanders of Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.