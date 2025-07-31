Search
Thu, Jul 31, 2025
Encounter specialist Daya Nayak retires as ACP after 30 years in Mumbai Police

PTI
Published on: Jul 31, 2025 10:26 pm IST

Daya Nayak part of the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) team that solved the case of an explosives-laden vehicle parked near Antilia.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Daya Nayak, popular as an 'encounter specialist' credited with gunning down more than 80 gangsters, retired from the force on Thursday after 30 years of service. Nayak, a 1995 batch sub inspector, was promoted to the rank of ACP just two days ago after serving as senior inspector of the Bandra unit of Mumbai Crime Branch.

Daya Nayak, popular as an 'encounter specialist' credited with gunning down more than 80 gangsters(@DayaBNayak/ X)
Daya Nayak, popular as an 'encounter specialist' credited with gunning down more than 80 gangsters(@DayaBNayak/ X)

He was part of the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) team that solved the case of an explosives-laden vehicle parked near Antilia, the Malabar Hill house of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, and subsequent murder of the vehicle's owner Mansukh Hiren in 2021.

Also Read: Two days before retirement, Daya Nayak promoted to ACP

In 2021, he was transferred to Gondia district but continued in the ATS after the order was stayed by Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal (MAT). Earlier. in 2019, his transfer out of Mumbai was held back by the government.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, and Malegaon Blast Case Verdict on Hindustan Times.
Encounter specialist Daya Nayak retires as ACP after 30 years in Mumbai Police
