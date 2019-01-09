End Shiv Sena’s dry spell for permanent solution to your drought: Uddhav Thackeray to farmers

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday pledged support to the drought-hit farmers in Maharashtra and sought their support to end the “political drought” for his party.

Thackeray began a tour of the drought-affected Marathwada region in the western state where he slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central and state governments for not doing enough for the farmers.

“If you want your drought to end permanently, you will have to end the political drought for the Shiv Sena. I will end one drought and you help us end the other. I am not asking anything for myself. I am asking this for you,” Thackeray said sounding the poll bugle for his party in a speech in Beed, one of the affected districts.

Maharashtra is currently reeling under drought and the situation is likely to worsen with the advancement of summer. In November, the state had declared drought in 151 tehsils, in accordance with the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) norms. The state government decided to declare 931 more villages drought-hit earlier in January.

The Sena chief attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government and said nothing was done for the farmer after a team of central government officials reviewed the situation in the drought-affected region in December last year.

“The PM was making a speech in Solapur. A central team came and went but did you get any aid at all? Why are you just dangling carrots?” he asked. “This is not my last visit. I am going to come here again. The system doesn’t care if a farmer dies or lives but this isn’t how the Shiv Sena thinks.”

The Sena leader was referring to Prime Minister Modi’s visit to launch the BJP’s poll campaign in the state with the inauguration of several infrastructure projects in Solapur, 190km south of Beed.

Thackeray said the government is just “throwing” numbers about farm loan waiver and that certificates are distributed among farmers but their loans have not been waived off yet. He also alleged that Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) is a bigger scam than the Rafale fighter jet scam.

In an attack on Prime Minister Modi, he said, “The PM says ‘desh badal raha hai’, but the condition of my people is not changing despite you coming here.”

Thackeray distributed fodder for cattle and essential supplies to the farmers during his visit.

He reiterated, in first public appearance after BJP president Amit Shah said on Sunday that his party would defeat allies if there is no alliance, the Shiv Sena is not willing to discuss a tie-up with the BJP.

“I am saying this again, forget alliance talks, first tell me what you are doing about my farmer. When will you give aid? Today the farmer wants work, water, fodder,” he said.

Thackeray also took on the BJP over the Ram Mandir issue.

“We have given support for four to five years but what was the point. Neither could you solve the farmers’ issues nor Ram Mandir. The PM is saying that the Supreme Court will decide. Then why did you make the promise in the manifesto? You are making jumla after jumla, even Ram Mandir has become a jumla,” he told the BJP.

“Now stop the rain of promises. Instead, implement your promises until now properly.”

