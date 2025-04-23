‘Enemies will not be spared’: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav on Pahalgam terror attack

Expressing rage over the Pahalgam terror attack, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav said enemies will not be spared and they will have to pay the price for this attack. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that enemies will not be spared and they will have to pay the price for this attack.(HT_PRINT)

The Chief Minister further stated that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is keeping a close watch on the matter.

"I strongly condemn this incident...Union Home Minister Amit Shah is keeping a close watch on the whole matter... We have to be patient at this time, but the enemies will not be spared. They will definitely have to pay the price for this ..." CM Yadav told ANI.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta strongly condemned the terror attack, calling it "cowardly" and "barbaric."

"Deeply anguished to learn about the terrorist attacks on tourists in Kashmir's Pahalgam. My thoughts are with those who lost their close ones and prayers for the swift recovery of those injured. These cowardly, barbaric attacks will not go unanswered," she posted on X.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha expressed condolences to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones in this "cowardly" attack.

In a social media post on X, CM Saha wrote, "Strongly condemn the cowardly attack on innocent tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir. Condolences to the families who lost loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured."

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman have cut short their visit to foreign nations in the wake of a gruesome terror attack in Pahalgam, one of the biggest terror attacks after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

PM Modi was on state visit to Saudi Arabia, while Sitharaman was on her official visit to the US and Peru.

In response to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, several political parties in Jammu and Kashmir have extended their support to the call for a Kashmir Bandh (shutdown) on Wednesday to condemn the attack and show solidarity with the victims' families.

The incident, which targeted tourists in the Pahalgam area of Anantnag district, sparked widespread outrage across the country. Several political leaders condemned the attack.

This attack has been widely condemned by locals. Taxi drivers in Pahalgam held a candlelight protest march against the Pahalgam attack. Residents of Jammu and Kashmir turned up for a candlelight march at several places in the state against the Pahalgam terror attack that took place on Tuesday. Locals in Baramulla, Srinagar, Poonch, Akhnoor and Kupwara held a candlelight march while Bajrang Dal workers in Jammu held a protest against the terror attack.

Five tourists from Maharashtra have also lost their lives in the recent Pahalgam terror attack, according to a statement from the office of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly condemned the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam and said those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level security meeting with all the agencies following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Home Minister Shah reached Srinagar on Tuesday evening for the security review meeting. He said earlier that those involved in this dastardly act of terror will not be spared.

The Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police have launched a search operation in the general area of Baisran, Pahalgam, Anantnag, to nab the perpetrators of the attack.

Delhi Police has also been instructed to keep a close watch on tourist places and other important places.