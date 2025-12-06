'Engaging atmosphere reigned': Shashi Tharoor after attending President Murmu’s dinner for Putin

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, the only Opposition leader at the Rashtrapati Bhavan banquet for Russian President, described the atmosphere at the dinner as “warm and engaging” and said he enjoyed the conversations with the Russian delegations. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and other dignitaries during a state banquet at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 5, 2025. (PTI)

“A warm and engaging atmosphere reigned. Enjoyed my conversations with many of the attendees, especially my dining companions from the Russian delegation!” he wrote on X.

On Friday, President Droupadi Murmu hosted a state banquet for Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, just before he wrapped up his two-day India visit and departed for Moscow.

At the banquet, Putin highlighted the partnership between the two nations, noting that the declaration that he and PM Modi adopted encompasses a wide range of cooperation across different spheres, including politics, security, the economy and trade, energy, education, and other areas.

"15 years ago, we signed an important declaration that elevated our relations to a new level, the level of a specially privileged strategic partnership. This partnership is developing based on the principles of equality, respect and mutual consideration of our interests. It is getting substantiated even more. Our talks with our Indian friends yesterday and today were genuinely open and constructive. The declaration that we have adopted encompasses a wide range of cooperation across different spheres, including politics, security, the economy and trade, energy, education, and other areas. I am sure that this declaration, along with the other documents, will give a strong push to the development of our bilateral relations," he said.

Exquisite menu and some music at the banquet

The main course featured Zafrani Paneer Roll, Paalak Methi Mattar Ka Saag, Tandoori Bharwan Aloo, Achaari Baingan and Yellow Dal Tadka, accompanied by Dry Fruit and Saffron Pulao with Indian breads such as Laccha Parantha, Magaz Naan, Satanaj Roti, Missi Roti and Biscuity Roti.

Deserts included Badam Ka Halwa, Kesar-Pista Kulfi, and fresh fruits, with traditional accompaniments like Gur Sandesh, Murakku, and a variety of pickles and salads.

The highlight of Putin's farewell dinner was the musical programme in which the Rashtrapati Bhavan Naval Band collaborated with classical instrumentalists. The repertoire included Indian raagas such as 'Amritavarshini', 'Khamaj', 'Yaman', 'Shivranjini', 'Nalinakanthi', 'Bhairavi' and 'Desh', alongside Russian melodies including Kalinka and excerpts from Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker Suite, as well as the popular Hindi film tune Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, ANI reported.