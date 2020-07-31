The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Centre to take steps to ensure that pending salaries of..." /> The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Centre to take steps to ensure that pending salaries of..." /> The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Centre to take steps to ensure that pending salaries of..." />
e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 31, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Ensure dues of health staff cleared within a week: SC to govt

Ensure dues of health staff cleared within a week: SC to govt

india Updated: Jul 31, 2020 23:52 IST
Abraham Thomas
Abraham Thomas
Hindustantimes
         

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Centre to take steps to ensure that pending salaries of doctors and healthcare workers engaged in Covid-19 duties are cleared within a week.

The court’s direction came while hearing an application filed by the United Residents and Doctors Association (URDA) that pointed out instances of healthcare staff being denied wages for coronavirus disease-related relief work in Maharashtra, Punjab, Tripura, Karnataka and Delhi.

The bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and MR Shah said, “Appropriate steps in this regard shall be taken by the Central Government to ensure that salaries of doctors and health workers are released.” The court gave Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was appearing for the Centre, a week’s time to make sure the necessary steps were taken.

On June 17, the top court had directed the Centre to issue orders to all states and Union Territories for payment of salaries to doctors and healthcare workers as also for providing suitable quarantine facilities for those who are directly engaged in treatment of Covid-19 patients.

Advocate Mithu Jain who filed the application on behalf of the URDA also pointed out that several hospitals were forcing doctors to apply for casual leave against the days they were in mandatory quarantine.

“How can that be done. It is compulsory quarantine. It should not be considered as leave,” the apex court bench said.

Solicitor General Mehta assured that necessary instruction would be conveyed in this regard and they would be reported to the court by August 10, the next date of hearing.

top news
‘Don’t politicise’: Uddhav slams Sushant Singh’s death probe transfer bid
‘Don’t politicise’: Uddhav slams Sushant Singh’s death probe transfer bid
The People’s Liberation Army is strong. But it has four weaknesses
The People’s Liberation Army is strong. But it has four weaknesses
Four Israeli technologies to detect Covid-19 in 30 seconds to be tested in Delhi
Four Israeli technologies to detect Covid-19 in 30 seconds to be tested in Delhi
‘Situation remains fragile’: Delhi L-G on turning down AAP’s Unlock 3 move
‘Situation remains fragile’: Delhi L-G on turning down AAP’s Unlock 3 move
‘Next up is Pakistan’: BJP as Rajasthan CM Gehlot, MLAs move to Jaisalmer
‘Next up is Pakistan’: BJP as Rajasthan CM Gehlot, MLAs move to Jaisalmer
‘Don’t want to see crooked election’: Trump walks back election-delay tweet
‘Don’t want to see crooked election’: Trump walks back election-delay tweet
14 questions on New Education Policy answered by HRD minister
14 questions on New Education Policy answered by HRD minister
Watch: President Ram Nath Kovind gifts racing bicycle to Delhi schoolboy
Watch: President Ram Nath Kovind gifts racing bicycle to Delhi schoolboy
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In