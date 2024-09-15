Ensure speedy justice, Shah tells states, UTs

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday asked the police chiefs of all the states and Union Territories (UTs) to protect the constitutional rights of citizens and ensure speedy and timely justice for victims. Amit Shah also appealed to all director generals of police to strengthen the internal security architecture by embracing a multi-dimensional approach, data analytics and new techniques. (ANI)

The home minister’s direction came amid protests by doctors across the country over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata August 9. Both the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) are currently carrying out parallel probes into the affairs of the RG Kar Hospital.

Speaking at the concluding day of two-day national security strategies (NSS) conference, Shah also appealed to all DGPs (director generals of police) to strengthen the internal security architecture by embracing a multi-dimensional approach, data analytics and new techniques.

“He urged DGPs to ensure utilisation by the cutting-edge level of databases being maintained by central agencies,” according to a statement issued by the Union home ministry.

The seventh NSS conference, organised by the Intelligence Bureau, was held to chalk out the road map to solutions to emerging national security challenges with the top police leadership of states, UTs, Central Armed Police Forces and Central Police Organisations.

At the conference, the home minister also launched the dashboard developed by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) on the recommendations of the DGPs and Inspectors Generals of Police (IGPs) at the conference.

The last DGPs and IGPs conference, held in January 2024, was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The idea of National Security Strategies Conference was conceived by the PM during the conference of the DGPs and IGPs with the objective of finding solutions to major national security challenges through discussions among a unique mix of senior police leadership managing national security challenges, young police officers working at the cutting-edge level and domain experts of specialised fields.

Over 750 officers are participating in the conference from across the country, which is being held in a hybrid format combining physical and virtual modes.

“In the context of the implementation of the three new criminal laws, home minister urged DGPs to protect the constitutional rights of citizens and ensure speedy and timely justice for victims,” the MHA statement said.

He also proposed a detailed strategy to augment counter-terrorism efforts, including cooperation with international agencies and enhance capacities to prevent terror financing.

“He also emphasised the need for increased cooperation and coordination between NIA and state anti-terror squads to strengthen the counter-terrorism architecture. Expressing satisfaction in the success of anti-Maoist efforts, home minister cautioned states that have recently achieved success in freeing areas of armed formations to maintain vigilance,” said the MHA.

Shah directed DGPs to constitute teams of young police officers to ensure the implementation of the new laws in letter and spirit.

“The home minister appealed to young police officers to apply their mind for strategic solutions to combat the entire gamut of fraudulent financial transactions ranging from crypto to hawala,” said the home ministry.