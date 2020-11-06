e-paper
Home / India News / Environment ministry constitutes commission for air quality management

Environment ministry constitutes commission for air quality management

The Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and adjoining areas will coordinate, resolve issues,and implement air pollution management strategies in Delhi-NCR

india Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 09:55 IST
Jayashree Nandi
Jayashree Nandi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A man pedals his cart amid an atmosphere shrouded in smog, in New Delhi on Thursday.
A man pedals his cart amid an atmosphere shrouded in smog, in New Delhi on Thursday. (File photo)
         

The Union environment ministry has constituted the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and adjoining areas through a notification issued on Thursday. MM Kutty, ex-secretary, ministry of petroleum and natural gas, and former chief secretary, Delhi, has been selected to be the chairperson of the commission.

On October 29, Centre had issued an ordinance on constituting a commission to coordinate, resolve issues, implement air pollution management strategies in Delhi-NCR. It also replaced the SC-mandated Environment Pollution Control Authority constituted in 1998, and all other ad hoc committees on air pollution.

The centralised body will have a wide range of powers, including issuing directions, entertaining complaints, regulating and prohibiting activities that are likely to cause or increase air pollution, laying down parameters and standards, restricting industry, activities, processes, and directing closure or prohibiting any polluting activity in Delhi NCR and adjoining areas.

Also read | ‘New body shows govt intent’: Epca bows out with grace after 22 years

In exercise of its powers under the ordinance, a selection panel consisting of union environment minister, Prakash Javadekar, who will be the chairman of the committee; union minister of commerce, Piyush Goyal; minister of road transport and highways, Nitin Gadkari; minister of science and technology, Harsh Vardhan and cabinet secretary, Rajiv Gauba selected Kutty as chairman; Arvind Kumar Nautiyal, joint secretary, as full-time member; and Professor Mukesh Khare of IIT Delhi and KJ Ramesh, former director general of IMD, as full-time technical members. Ajay Mathur, director general of The Energy and Resources Institute and Ashish Dhawan of Air Pollution Action Group have been selected as non-government members of the panel. The rest of the nine are ex-officio members who will be selected by respective state governments and organisations. The rules on the functioning of the commission are awaited.

Delhi’s air quality continues to hover around ‘severe’ category
Power sector imports from China to face drastic cuts under new Atmanirbhar Bharat plan
US Presidential Election Updates: Biden increases lead in Nevada, Arizona
Amit Shah has lunch at house of tribal BJP worker in Bengal
Arnab Goswami spends another night in custody. Where the case stands now
‘Chill Donald, Chill’, Greta Thunberg settles score with Trump
UP announces cash reward for arrest of absconding anti-CAA, NRC protesters
Covid update: China suspends flights from India; firecrackers banned in Delhi
