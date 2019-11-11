e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 11, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 11, 2019

Environment Ministry’s clean-up drive begins, 50 beaches picked for campaign

The beaches identified for the campaign are in Gujarat, Daman and Diu, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha. The beaches have been identified after consultation with the state governments according to a statement by the environment ministry.

india Updated: Nov 11, 2019 17:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Beach cleaning activities will be taken up for two hours every day on a minimum of one kilometre stretch of the beach. Sand cleaning machines will also be deployed at 15 beaches.
Beach cleaning activities will be taken up for two hours every day on a minimum of one kilometre stretch of the beach. Sand cleaning machines will also be deployed at 15 beaches.(HT PHOTO.)
         

You can help clean up beaches in your city by participating in the environment ministry’s cleanliness cum awareness drive in 50 beaches under a campaign called “Swachh-Nirmal Tat Abhiyan” from November 11 to 17.

The beaches identified for the campaign are in Gujarat, Daman and Diu, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha. The beaches have been identified after consultation with the state governments according to a statement by the environment ministry.

The cleaning drives will be undertaken by involving school/college students of eco-clubs, district administration, institutions, volunteers, local communities and others. Beach cleaning activities will be taken up for two hours every day on a minimum of one kilometre stretch of the beach. Sand cleaning machines will also be deployed at 15 beaches. Waste collected will be processed as per Waste Management Rules, 2016.

“Environment Education Division of the Ministry and Society of Integrated Coastal Management (SICOM) will be responsible for the overall coordination for the drive in 50 beaches. The Ministry has also decided that on completion of the drive, the best three beaches will be suitably awarded along with a certificate of appreciation for all the participating eco-clubs,” the environment ministry said in a statement.

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a complete phase-out of single use plastic items by 2022. The Centre had issued an advisory on the phase out which asked states to “curb” manufacturing all plastic carry bags, with or without handles, irrespective of thickness and size; plastic cutlery including plates, plastic cups, glass, straws, stirrers etc and styrofoam cutlery by October 2 and instead encourage manufacturers and consumers to shift to other environment-friendly materials.

tags
top news
Racing against deadline, Uddhav Thackeray phones Sonia Gandhi to seek support
Racing against deadline, Uddhav Thackeray phones Sonia Gandhi to seek support
On convocation day, JNU students protest against fee hike, clash with police
On convocation day, JNU students protest against fee hike, clash with police
Sharad Pawar meets Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai hotel, not Matoshree
Sharad Pawar meets Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai hotel, not Matoshree
In his reply to query on Sena-BJP ties, Arvind Sawant drops a big hint
In his reply to query on Sena-BJP ties, Arvind Sawant drops a big hint
24-yr-old comes to Gurugram for exams, raped by cousin in hotel room: Cops
24-yr-old comes to Gurugram for exams, raped by cousin in hotel room: Cops
Robbers steal TV set top box, mistaking it for a CCTV recorder
Robbers steal TV set top box, mistaking it for a CCTV recorder
Ranveer Singh plays Kapil Dev’s iconic Natraj shot in latest 83 still
Ranveer Singh plays Kapil Dev’s iconic Natraj shot in latest 83 still
Maharashtra deadlock: Hectic parleys underway between Sena, NCP & Cong
Maharashtra deadlock: Hectic parleys underway between Sena, NCP & Cong
trending topics
Kapil DevShiv SenaWhatsAppOnion pricesAmitabh BachchanSamsung Galaxy S11Ranveer SinghAyushmann KhurranaJNUGuru Nanak Jayanti QuotesHyderabad Train Accident

don't miss

latest news

India News