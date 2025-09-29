‘Error on all sides…’: What Congress' Chidambaram said on Karur stampede

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday said that "there is an error on all sides" regarding the stampede during a political rally in Karur in Tamil Nadu, addressed by actor-turned-politician Vijay on the night of September 27, in which 41 people lost their lives Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday said that "there is an error on all sides" regarding the stampede during a political rally in Karur(HT_PRINT)

Speaking to ANI in Trichy, Chidambaram said, "Mr K Selvaperunthagai, the TNCC president, has made a statement that is the party's position that is also my position. However, after reading the newspaper yesterday and today, and seeing some visuals on television, I have a feeling that there is an error on all sides, in Tamil, we say all four sides."

"Those errors have prompted me to suggest a solution, and I have given the suggestion to the Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu. I am sure the government will receive many suggestions and they will take into account all the suggestions and make decisions for the future which will be enforced for all political parties," he said.

The Saturday rally was addressed by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor Vijay in Karur.

Among the deceased are 18 women, 13 men, five young girls, and five young boys. The victims included those from Karur district, two each from the Erode, Tiruppur, and Dindigul districts, and one from the Salem district.

A day earlier, TVK chief Vijay announced that he will provide financial assistance of ₹20 lakh to the bereaved families and ₹2 lakh to the injured in the unfortunate stampede.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced that the families of the 39 people who died in the Karur stampede would receive two lakh rupees each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.PM Modi also announced an amount of ₹50,000 each for the people injured in the tragic incident.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK announced compensation of ₹10 lakh for each family of the deceased and ₹1 lakh for each person undergoing treatment.