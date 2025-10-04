Europe trip ends in tragedy: Nagpur couple killed in Italy, daughter critical

A Nagpur hotelier and his wife died in a road accident on the last day of their family vacation in Italy on October 2, while their three children were injured, one of them in hospital in critical condition, officials said on Saturday. Europe trip turns deadly for Nagpur hotelier's family, couple killed on last day of Italy tour(Representative image/Unspalsh)

The Indian Embassy in Italy confirmed the incident near Grosseto in Tuscany, a statement read, “The Embassy conveys its heartfelt and sincere condolences for the tragic loss of two Indian nationals from Nagpur in an accident near Grosseto… The Embassy is in contact with the family and local Italian authorities. We are providing all assistance to the family,” it added.

Family on 10-day trip

According to news agency PTI, the victims were identified as Javed Akhtar (57) and his wife Nadra. Their daughters Arzoo (22) and Shifa (18), along with son Jazel (15), were also travelling with them.

The family were residents of Civil Lines in Nagpur and had embarked on a 10-day tour of Italy and France, their kin Iqbal Azmi, a retired deputy superintendent of police, told the news agency.

“Their 9-seater taxi collided with a vehicle in Grosseto (in Tuscany) on the morning of October 2. Javed and Nadra died, while Arzoo is critically injured,” the relative said.

He added that Arzoo has undergone an operation and is currently in an unconscious state. “Shifa and Jazel also sustained injuries,” Azmi said.

Azmi said, “We spoke over video call with Shifa. Two of our relatives have left for Italy. The Maharashtra administration and chief minister Devendra Fadnavis are helping us with the needful. The family owns the Gulshan Plaza hotel in Nagpur. It was the last day of their tour.”

District officials also visited the family’s home in Civil Lines. Nagpur collector Vipin Itankar said officials were in touch with the Indian Embassy in Italy to expedite the process of bringing back the bodies.

“We came to know about the incident just yesterday,” said Vijay Chourasia, owner of Hotel Status located next to Akhtar’s Gulshan Plaza. “The incident has left the hotel fraternity here in pain and sorrow.”