‘Even I have paid fine for speeding’: Nitin Gadkari reveals

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 16:46 IST

Amid concerns over steep fines for traffic violations under the amended motor vehicles act, Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday revealed that even his car was fined for speeding on the Bandra-Worli sealink in Mumbai.

The transport minister made the revelation while he was speaking to reporters about the big decisions of the Modi-led government in its first 100 days.

“Even I have paid a fine for speeding on the sealink,” Gadkari said.

The Motor Vehicles Amendment Act, approved by President Ram Nath Kovind last month, aims at stricter punishment for violation of traffic regulations and to bring discipline on roads.

“Passing the MV Act amendment is a big achievement for our government. The high fines will lead to transparency, and (will) not result in corruption,” Gadkari said.

The minister said road engineering is a reason, along with auto engineering, for the high incidents of accidents in India.

Gadkari said the most important achievement of the Modi government during 100 days in office in its second consecutive term, is the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and division of the state.

