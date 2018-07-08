Even Lord Ram cannot stop rapes, crimes against women: BJP MLA in UP

A BJP MLA in UP has stoked controversy by saying that even Lord Ram would not have been able to stop the rising incidents of rape and crimes against women.

“I can say this with conviction that even Lord Ram will not be able to prevent such instances. This is natural pollution, which has not left anybody untouched,” said Surendra Narayan Singh, Rohaniya MLA, on being asked about the recent molestation incident, a video of which went viral on social media.

As a solution, Singh suggested, “It is people’s responsibility to treat others as their family, as their sisters. We can only control it through values, not constitution.”

Surendra Singh had earlier courted controversy for making statements like “prostitutes are better than government staff”, and blaming parents and smart-phones for rising rape incidents.

Recently, he had supported another BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is in Sitapur jail over the Unnao rape case.

Singh had said that no one can rape a mother of three children.

“I am speaking from psychological point of view; no one can rape a mother of three children. It is not possible, this is a conspiracy against him (Kuldeep Singh Sengar),” he told ANI, adding, “Yes, maybe her father was thrashed by some people, but I refuse to believe rape charge.”

The CBI on Saturday filed a charge sheet against the five accused in the death case of the father of a minor girl, who was allegedly raped last year in Unnao.

(With ANI inputs)