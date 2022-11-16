Evening brief: Aaftab Poonawala may undergo narco test, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Aaftab Poonawala may undergo narco test by Delhi Police: Sources

Aaftab Poonawala - suspected of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walker and chopping her body in to 35 pieces before dumping them across Delhi - may be given a narco analysis, or lie detector test, sources said Wednesday, adding that a court had granted permission. Read more

India's smallest, most affordable EV launched. Here's how much it costs

Mumbai-based EV startup PMV Electric has launched its first electric car in India. Called the EaS-E, the nano-sized EV is now officially the most affordable electric vehicle in India. Read more

Forgot to log out of Netflix account at a hotel you stayed? Here's what to do

Video streaming giant Netflix has announced a major change in its login policies. It is going to manage account logins in a different way, which means the users can now sign someone out with just a single click from anywhere and any device, Livemint reported. Read more

Why your child throws tantrums after you set limits: Psychologist explains

When we take up parenting, we ensure to give the best to our children. Bringing up our children is an extremely fulfilling process. However, parenting can be challenging at times as well. Read more

Web stories | How to prevent burnout

Pakistani woman dances to Lata Mangeshkar's Mera Dil Ye Pukare at a wedding, video goes viral

Dance videos are extremely popular on the internet owing to their entertaining and uplifting quotient. Recently, a video of a Pakistani woman dancing to Lata Mangeshkar's Mera Dil Ye Pukare at a wedding has surfaced online and is now going viral through numerous reshares. Read more

Suryakumar Yadav's reign at the top of ICC T20I rankings continue

India star Suryakumar Yadav has retained his spot at the top of the the ICC rankings for T20 batters. Suryakumar had first taken the No.1 spot after his extraordinary performances in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup in Australia. Read more

