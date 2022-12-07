Evening brief: AAP's MCD poll win likely to bolster its expansion plans, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

MCD poll win likely to bolster AAP’s expansion plans

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has crossed the majority mark of 126 with three leads and 131 wins as the counting of votes polled in the December 4 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) continued. Read more

Winter session: 56 cases registered against MPs, MLAs in five years, says DoPT

Around 56 cases have been registered against MLAs and MPs between 2017 and 2022, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) today said in the Lok Sabha. Of them, chargesheet were filed in 22 cases. Read more

Apple's electric self-driving car delayed again, to debut in 2026

Apple's electric and self-driving car project, dubbed Titan has been postponed from the target launch date by about a year to 2026. Read more

Web Stories | Best exercises for flat abs and belly

Priyanka Chopra among 4 Indians on BBC's 100 influential women list

Priyanka Chopra is among four Indians who have made it to BBC’s ‘100 Women’ list of influential figures of the year. She is the only Indian actor on the list which includes names like singer Billie Eilish, actor and disability activist Selma Blair and Hollywood icon Rita Moreno. Read more

Malaika Arora ditches pants for mini shirt dress and sweater vest in these cool pics inside an auto: Check out here

Malaika Arora is currently over the moon after receiving positive reviews for her recently-release show Moving In With Malaika. Malaika made her OTT debut with the series, which premiered on Monday. Apart from giving a closer peak into her life, Malaika's fashion picks on the show have also become the talk of the town. Read more

Watch: Umran Malik's 151 km/h rocket destroys Bangladesh batter's off stump, video leaves Twitter awestruck

Pace, aggression, hostility, and accuracy were on full display as Umran Malik put on an exhibition of express fast-bowling in the second ODI against Bangladesh. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON