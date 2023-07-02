Home / India News / Evening brief: After Sena vs Sena, is it NCP vs NCP after Ajit Pawar's rebellion, and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Jul 02, 2023 05:00 PM IST

After Sena vs Sena, it's NCP vs NCP? What's Praful Patel's role in Ajit Pawar's coup?

Three days after the Shinde-Fadnavis government completed a year in Maharashtra, the Nationalist Congress Party is headed towards a split with Ajit Pawar joining hands with the Shinde-Fadnavis government. Read More

Ajit Pawar (HT File Photo)
From hope to heartbreak! Titan sub search team leader Ed Cassano shares emotional journey through rescue operation

Ed Cassano, the leader of the search team that located the remains of the ill-fated Titan submersible, was visibly moved while recounting the recovery mission. Read More

Sreejita De marries Michael Blohm-Pape in white ceremony in German chapel. See pics

Actor Sreejita De has shared the first official pictures from her wedding ceremony in Germany. She took to Instagram to share the beautiful photos from her white wedding with boyfriend Michael Blohm-Pape which was officiated in a stunning chapel. Read More

Hypertension affects reproductive health. Fertility experts reveal how

Hypertension or high blood pressure is a chronic medical condition that affects millions of people worldwide but while it is commonly known that hypertension can lead to various cardiovascular complications, its impact on reproductive health is often overlooked. Read More

Wimbledon men's singles preview, prediction: Hunt for king slayer continues as Djokovic stand undisputed favourite

"Would I take Novak Djokovic compared to taking the other 127 players? That is very close. And I say that's 50-50 between Novak or the field winning." No statement, so far in the build-up to the Wimbledon 2023, has better put men's singles draw in a nutshell than by the legendary Mats Wilander. Read More

Sign out