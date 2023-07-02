From hope to heartbreak! Titan sub search team leader Ed Cassano shares emotional journey through rescue operation

Ed Cassano, the leader of the search team that located the remains of the ill-fated Titan submersible, was visibly moved while recounting the recovery mission. In a news conference, Cassano, the CEO of Pelagic Research Services, shared the emotional journey his team experienced during the operation. Edward Cassano speaks during a news conference on the Titan submersible are displayed.(AP)

From the outset, Cassano emphasized that their primary focus was on rescuing the crew of the Titan. Pelagic Research Services swiftly deployed their remotely operated vehicle, the Odysseus 6K, and reached the underwater wreckage of the Titanic at a depth of approximately 12,500 feet within a remarkable 90 minutes.

However, any hopes of finding survivors aboard the Titan quickly dissipated. Cassano somberly revealed, "Shortly after arriving on the seafloor, we discovered the debris of the Titan submersible." The tone shifted from rescue to recovery by noon.

During his address to the press, Cassano struggled to hold back tears, overcome by the weight of the situation. Apologizing for his emotions, he emphasized the exhaustion and intense emotions experienced by the team. He urged everyone to "recognize the seriousness of the event and respect the death and range of emotions" felt by those involved.

Investigations into the incident reveal that the 21-foot Titan likely suffered a "catastrophic implosion" shortly after commencing its dive on June 18. Tragically, all five individuals aboard the submersible lost their lives. Among the victims were OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, who piloted the Titan, French Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet, British billionaire Hamish Harding, prominent Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood, and his son Sulaiman Dawood, aged 19.

In recent days, revelations have surfaced about safety concerns seemingly overlooked by Rush, who charged wealthy tourists $250,000 for deep-sea trips to witness the iconic shipwreck.

Adding to the gravity of the situation, the US Coast Guard confirmed the discovery of "presumed human remains" among the submersible debris. Both US and Canadian authorities are actively investigating this devastating tragedy, seeking to uncover the full extent of the incident and its underlying causes.

