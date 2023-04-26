Home / India News / Evening brief: Amit Shah speaks to CM Baghel after naxal attack, tributes pour in; and all the latest news

Evening brief: Amit Shah speaks to CM Baghel after naxal attack, tributes pour in; and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Apr 26, 2023 04:54 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Security personnel at the site after at least ten police personnel and a driver were killed in a blast carried out by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada. (PTI)

Shah speaks to Baghel after naxal attack, tributes pour in: ‘need strict steps…’

Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday spoke to Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and took stock of the situation after 10 policemen and a driver were killed in a blast carried out by Maoists in Dantewada. Read more

Preity Zinta worries about Arjun Tendulkar after poor outing against Punjab Kings: 'Hope he doesn't get trolled'

Actor Preity Zinta recently talked about Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar after his poor performance in the Mumbai Indians' match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL 2023. Read more

Watch: Siraj beats Virat twice in nets; Kohli's unreal comeback then brings back memories of MCG epic vs Pakistan

Virat Kohli and Mohammed Siraj geared up for Royal Challengers Bangalore’s high-octane IPL 2023 clash against Kolkata Knight Riders in style by engaging themselves in an intense duel ahead of the tie. Read more

Ways to take care of women’s reproductive health

Reproductive health is an important aspect of human life as it can affect a person physically, mentally, emotionally and also one’s social health and India ranks quite high in cases of unprotected sex where as many as 72% of sexually active young people across the country have had sex with new partners without any protection. Read more

6 refreshing floral teas you must have

Flower-infused teas are full of flavour and have various health benefits. Here are some refreshing floral teas you must have. Read more

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
