Evening brief: Assam sets new condition for Aadhaar card; Release of Indians from Russian Army held up, & more

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that all new Aadhaar card applicants in the state must submit their National Register of Citizens (NRC) application receipt number. He stated that the move aims to curb the influx of illegal foreigners and ensure stricter issuance of Aadhaar cards. Sarma noted that the number of Aadhaar applications exceeds the population, suggesting the presence of "doubtful citizens." However, the rule will not apply to the 9.55 lakh individuals whose biometrics were locked during the NRC process. Sarma also mentioned efforts to identify illegal foreigners, with several Bangladeshis recently apprehended and deported. Dig deeper Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (PTI)

More news on Assam: Assam assembly scraps 2-hour Friday namaz break for Muslim leaders

The release of nearly 70 Indians serving in the Russian Army has been delayed as Moscow's authorities have yet to annul their military contracts, sources revealed. This issue gained urgency following the deaths of at least nine Indians in the Ukraine war, prompting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to raise the matter with Russian President Vladimir Putin in July. Diplomatic efforts have been ongoing, but Russia's defense ministry has not yet issued the necessary decree to cancel the contracts. Of the 91 Indians recruited, 15 have been released, while 68 remain awaiting discharge. The Indian government claims many were misled by recruitment agents, leading to criminal cases being filed in India. Dig deeper

Latest News

3-storey building collapses in Lucknow; 1 killed, several feared trapped Dig deeper

BJP slams Omar Abdullah's remark on Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru's execution Dig deeper

India News

India yet to take call on Bangladesh’s request for Yunus-Modi meeting Dig deeper

Accident victim dies at RG Kar Hospital where doctors are on strike; triggers row Dig deeper

Global Matters

For the first time, Pakistan Army admits role in Kargil War against India: ‘Soldiers sacrificed their lives’ Dig deeper

Nikki Haley under fire as she struggles when asked if Trump is a ‘good candidate’ Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Manav Suthar is in sensational form in the ongoing Duleep Trophy. Representing India C, Suthar took a seven-wicket haul to turn the tide in his side's favour. His bowling display proved to be pivotal in the second innings as India D folded for 236 runs. On Friday, he became only the second spinner to get a five-wicket haul at Anantapur, a venue which has been beneficial for seamers usually. The spinner is also being pushed for an India call-up by fans. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Mammootty is celebrating his 73rd birthday on Saturday. The actor, who has been choosing some interesting projects in the last couple of years, finally gave an update to his fans about what is going to be his next film. Titled, Dominic and the Ladies' Purse, this intriguingly titled film's first poster was released on the actor's birthday. Directed by Gautam Vasudev Menon, the poster features Mammootty in a bathrobe. His frame is not entirely the focus of this poster. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our Evening briefing. Catch you tomorrow morning