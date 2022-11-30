Evening brief: BJP mocks Cong over Gehlot-Pilot's Rajasthan show of unity, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Political break...': BJP mocks Cong over Gehlot-Pilot's Rajasthan show of unity

The BJP on Wednesday mocked the show of bonhomie between feuding Rajasthan Congress leaders Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot as a 'political break' and predicted a swift return to the squabbling and infighting that has plagued the ruling party over the past two years. Read more

Two Naxals killed in encounter along Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh border

Two Naxals were on Wednesday morning gunned down during an encounter with the Hawk force and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on the Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh border, security forces said. Read more

Queen Elizabeth ‘laughed out loud’ when she saw herself with Donald Trump as…

Biographer Gyles Brandreth who had a close relationship with certain members of the royal family, in his book on late monarch Queen Elizabeth II has shared some insights into her personality. Queen Elizabeth II, known for her sense of humour, met former US president Donald Trump in 2018. Read more

OnePlus to launch monitors in India on December 12. Check details

Chinese electronics manufacturer OnePlus, which primarily makes smartphones, has announced it is expanding its product portfolio in India, and will launch its first two monitors in the country on December 12. Read more

Alphonse Puthren looks unrecognisable in viral photo ahead of Gold release, fans react 'is he okay?'

Filmmaker Alphonse Puthren, who is gearing up for the release of his Malayalam film Gold, is back in the spotlight after seven years since the release of his last film, Premam. A new picture of Alphonse has surfaced online and left his fans wondering if he’s alright. Read more

VVS Laxman reveals why Rishabh Pant continues to be backed: 'Not too long ago, he scored a crucial...'

India stand-in coach VVS Laxman spoke about Rishabh Pant and addressed the long rope that has been handed to the young wicketkeeper batter. Pant has been around for a long time now, and while he has already stamped his authority in Tests having scored centuries in Australia, England and South Africa, the 25-year-old has failed to replicate the same success in limited-overs format. Read more

Katrina Kaif wanted to do stretches because she felt lazy, here are 6 exercises Yasmin Karachiwala suggested: Watch

Katrina Kaif loves working out, and her fit physique is proof of the same. The Phone Bhoot actor dedicates her healthy lifestyle to Pilates. Her trainer, Yasmin Karachiwala, often gives a glimpse of Katrina's workout routine on social media to inspire the star's fans. Read more

Web story: How to wash your hair correctly

Here's how you should wash your hair to maximize cleaning and reduce damage. Read more

