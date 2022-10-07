Evening brief: Centre rejects claims of National Health Accounts ‘inaccuracies'; and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Misleading’: Centre rejects claims of National Health Accounts ‘inaccuracies’

The Narendra Modi government on Friday termed a news report claiming inaccuracies in National Health Accounts (NHA) and a reduction in out-of-pocket expenditure as misleading an incorrect. Read more

‘Drunk, abusive, harassed me’: Woman on MP train files FIR against 2 Cong MLAs

A sexual harassment case was filed on Friday against two Congress legislators travelling on an overnight train in Madhya Pradesh after a woman alleged they were drunk, used abusive language and harassed her, people familiar with the development said. Read more

Chhattisgarh: BSF jawan injured in blast; two live IEDs recovered during search

A jawan of the Border Security Force (BSF) was injured on Friday in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast, suspected to have been triggered by Maoists in Bastar’s Kanker district. Read more

All said and done: This is how Elon Musk will pay $44 billion for Twitter

As a judge accepted Elon Musk's request to halt a Twitter lawsuit against his proposed $44 billion buyout of the social media company by October 18 on Thursday, the billionaire has a minute to breathe but not more than that as the next big question following the deal will be: How will Elon Musk pay for Twitter? Read more

Laal Singh Chaddha gets a second chance on Netflix: Fans throng Twitter to praise final scene, Shah Rukh Khan's cameo

After Laal Singh Chaddha landed on Netflix on Wednesday, many finally got to watch it and see for themselves if the reviews did justice to the movie. Many believed that they didn't. Read more

Constipation to weight loss; amazing health benefits of starfruit

The sweet and sour starfruit or kamarakh is not just delicious and looks great in its appearance with those attractive star-shaped slices, but is also a storehouse of many nutrients from Vitamin, Vitamin C, fibre, minerals, phosphorous, magneisum to name a few. Read more

'Everyone talks about Rizwan's records. But did we win the Asia Cup?': Pakistan great tears into wicketkeeper-batter

Pakistan registered a convincing victory over Bangladesh in the first match of the T20I tri-series on Friday. Mohammad Rizwan posted an unbeaten 78 from 50 balls to help Pakistan to a 21-run win in Christchurch. Read more

Girl shares powerful and moving tale of surviving a life-changing disease. Watch

We all are well aware of how overwhelming it can be for a person to go through a life-changing disease. It takes a toll on the family, friends, close ones, and especially the person battling the disease. Read more

Xiaomi moving its India operations to Pakistan? Chinese mobile maker responds

Chinese mobile manufacturer Xiaomi has rejected speculations over moving its operations from India to Pakistan after the Enforcement Directorate froze its assets worth ₹5,551.27 crore for allegedly violating Foreign Exchange Management Act guidelines. Read more

First-ever Hero MotoCorp electric scooter launched. Check details

Hero MotoCorp has finally launched its new electric scooter under the sub-brand, Vida. Read more

Web Story: Six biggest moments in Space exploration

World Space week celebrates science and technology and their contribution to the betterment of human life. Watch

