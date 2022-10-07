Girl shares powerful and moving tale of surviving a life-changing disease. Watch

We all are well aware of how overwhelming it can be for a person to go through a life-changing disease. It takes a toll on the family, friends, close ones, and especially the person battling the disease. However, due to the learnings from their experiences, those who battle these fights with unwavering zeal and determination frequently have inspiring tales to share with us. One such story was shared by Instagram user @shyann.iseli.

The Instagram user made a video of her and shared about her long journey of coping with aplastic anemia. For the unversed, aplastic anemia develops when the body stops producing enough new blood cells. You get worn out and more vulnerable to infections and uncontrolled bleeding due to the condition.

The girl in the video was diagnosed with severe aplastic anemia when she was 17. In the post, she wrote, "It was a very traumatic experience not just for me but for my family as well. We have lost many people in our lives: our brothers, sisters, fathers, and uncles. I was extremely close to my death. " She further said that her heart had stopped for 20 minutes and had to undergo urgent stomach surgery. The girl also suffered from cardiac arrest, coma, days of high fever, and low blood pressure.

"They had me on dialysis for about a month to remove all the fluids in my body. When I finally started to get better, I still didn't feel better. I would look in the mirror and not see myself as I did once before. I had lost my hair. I had this huge scar on my stomach. My body looks so different. I thought those were going to be my new insecurities," she added.

One person wrote, "Wow, what an incredible person you are. Praying this comes to an end." Another person wrote, "Prayers for continual strength to get through each day. Love your positive attitude. I know with this, the strength will continue to get you through the hardest of days." A third person added, "You are very strong! I'm so happy that you made it through that time. I hope you are doing great."