Evening brief: Cong leader criticises selection of election commissioners, Rahul's poll promises to farmers; more news

A high-powered selection committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday appointed two retired IAS officers – Gyanesh Kumar (Kerala cadre) and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu (Uttarakhand cadre) – as election commissioners, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said. Chowdhury, who is the sole opposition member in the panel, criticised the selection process of the new appointments, saying it was “fait accompli” that the government’s pre-decided candidates would be chosen for the posts. Addressing reporters at his home soon after the meeting ended on Thursday, Chowdhury expressed his dissent on the selection process, claiming that he was given a list of six shortlisted names only 10 minutes before the panel meeting began. Dig Deeper Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury(PTI)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday announced the grand old party's five big promises to farmers under its 'Kisan Nyay’ guarantee ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha election. This comes amid the ongoing farmers' stir as they continue to press the Centre to accept several of their demands. “My salute to all the food providers of the country! Congress has brought five such guarantees for you which will eliminate all your problems from the roots…Congress aims to make the lives of the farmers who irrigate the soil of the country with their sweat, happy and these five historic decisions are steps taken in that direction,” Gandhi wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

India News

Global Matters

Entertainment Focus

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma on Thursday made a 'sudden' announcement on X (formerly Twitter). He said he will be contesting in the upcoming Lok Sabha 2024 elections in Andhra Pradesh. Ram Gopal said he will stand for the Lok Sabha election from the Pithapuram constituency in the state. Ram Gopal Varma’s announcement came soon after the Telugu Desam Party-Bharatiya Janata Party-Jana Sena Party (JSP) alliance declared that Tollywood actor and JSP chief Pawan Kalyan would be fielded from the Pithapuram seat. Last year, after a row erupted over Ram Gopal Varma's film Vyooham based on the politics of Andhra Pradesh, several local leaders had demanded the expulsion of the filmmaker from the state. The film is about the circumstances surrounding the death of former Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy. It stars Manasa Radhakrishnan, Ajmal Ameer and Surabhi Prabhavathi. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Bows are currently reigning supreme on the fashion charts, popping up everywhere from shoes to hair to dresses. From the return of the ballet-core aesthetic to the Barbiemania obsession, Autumn/Winter 2023 trends are all about relics of childhood dressing. The latest girly trend to take the spotlight is bows. This adorable trendy accessory can be seen everywhere from London Fashion Week to the International event, with celebrities sporting them in a variety of ways. From bow dresses to hair accessories to jewellery, you can find them everywhere. And when it comes to slaying fashion trends, our Bollywood divas are no less and always make fashion statements with their exquisite style. The bow trend is no exception as celebs from Deepika Padukone to Ananya Pandey are slaying the trend with utmost flair. Scroll down to take some fashion inspiration. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

With Mumbai living up to their heavyweights tag in the summit clash, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma posted a heartwarming message for one of his former India teammates on Thursday (March 16). Ajinkya Rahane's Mumbai side ended their eight-year trophyless run by defeating Vidarbha in the Ranji Trophy final at the Wankhede Stadium. The Shreyas Iyer-starrer side hammered Akshay Wadkar's men by 169 runs to seal their record-extending 42nd title in the Ranji Trophy. Taking to Instagram after Mumbai's historic win, Indian skipper Rohit shared a special message for veteran Dhawal Kulkarni. Mumbai's Kulkarni has decided to hang up his boots. "Mumbai cha yodha (Mumbai's warrior). Well done on a fantastic career," said Rohit, who recently guided India to a 4-1 series win over England in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC). Dig Deeper