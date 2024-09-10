Evening brief: Congress chief Kharge accuses PM Modi of ‘undermining’ SEBI; RG Kar's notice to doctors, and more news

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of damaging the integrity of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to protect his allies. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Kharge questioned the appointment of Sebi chief Madhabi Puri Buch, who faces conflict of interest allegations after US-based Hindenburg Research linked her and her husband to offshore entities in the Adani Group's alleged money siphoning scandal. Kharge raised concerns about the safety of investors' money and demanded answers about Sebi's actions, while also calling for a parliamentary investigation into the matter. Dig deeper Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge speaks during the party workers' meeting, in Srinagar, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. (PTI)

The RG Kar Medical College and Hospital has issued notices to 51 doctors, accusing them of fostering intimidation and disrupting the institution's democratic environment. Following the rape and murder of a doctor on August 9, the hospital asked the doctors to appear before an internal probe panel on September 11 to prove their innocence. The Special Council Committee has banned these doctors from campus and barred their participation in college activities. Protests erupted after the crime, with the Supreme Court directing the doctors to return to work by September 5 or face disciplinary action. Dig deeper

The Latest News

Manipur erupts again; government suspends internet, imposes curfew amid massive agitation Dig deeper

RG Kar's ex-principal Sandip Ghosh sent to judicial custody till Sept 23 in financial irregularities case Dig deeper

India News

Kiren Rijiju slams Zakir Naik's 'stop this evil' remark on Waqf bill: ‘Don’t mislead Muslims' Dig deeper

Delhi court grants interim bail to Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid till October 2 Dig deeper

Global Matters

Donald Trump regains lead in presidential election betting odds over Kamala Harris ahead of ABC debate Dig deeper

Fashion power couple Rachel Zoe, Rodger Berman announce shock divorce after 26 years of marriage Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

The trailer for Devara: Part 1, directed by Koratala Siva and starring Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan, was launched at a grand event in Mumbai on Monday. The film, set to release in theaters on September 27, teases an intense storyline in a 2-minute-39-second trailer. Saif's character is shown plotting against Jr NTR's, who brings fear to their fearless land. Janhvi plays a village belle in love with Jr NTR's character. Devara: Part 1 has already crossed $1 million in pre-sales in North America, ahead of its Indian premiere on September 26. Dig deeper

It's Trending

Shark Tank star Kevin O'Leary criticised people spending on expensive coffee and takeout meals, calling it wasteful. In a financial advice clip, O'Leary advised against spending $5.50 on coffee and $15 on sandwiches, suggesting it’s smarter to prepare meals at home for a fraction of the cost. He highlighted that people, especially those starting out on $60,000 salaries, waste about $15,000 yearly on such expenses. A study shows 80% of Americans drink coffee at home, while 12% visit coffee shops daily, spending an average of $21.32 per week—more than they would by brewing at home. Dig deeper

Sports Going

The Ajit Agarkar-led senior men's selection committee has made significant changes to the Duleep Trophy 2024 squads ahead of the second round. Players selected for India’s first Test against Bangladesh, except Sarfaraz Khan, have been released to join a preparatory camp starting September 12. Suryakumar Yadav, still recovering, was given more time to regain fitness. India A, B, and D squads have seen numerous replacements, with Mayank Agarwal leading India A. Notable changes include Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant joining the national team, while Suyash Prabhudessai and Rinku Singh take their spots in India B. Dig deeper

Health and Lifestyle

'Girl Dinner' is a pop culture term that went viral in 2023 after TikToker Olivia Maher shared a video of a simple, uncooked meal of bread, cheese, grapes, and pickles, calling it "girl dinner." The idea quickly caught on, with many sharing their own lazy, throw-together meals. The term is now used for spontaneous, low-effort meals, often shared among friends during casual hangouts. It's seen as a fun, relaxed approach to eating, but also a quiet rebellion against the expectation for women to prepare elaborate meals. Despite the fun, it's important to keep meals balanced and healthy. Dig deeper

(That’s all we have at this hour in our evening briefing. Catch you in the morning)