Evening brief: Dalit man beaten for having water from pot meant for upper class and all the latest news

Dalit man beaten for having water from pot meant for upper caste in Rajasthan

Around half-a-dozen men allegedly thrashed a Dalit man for drinking water from an earthen pot meant for upper caste people in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district. Read more

How Maharashtra, Gujarat offers to Vedanta-Foxconn project differed

Vedanta Limited and Taiwanese semiconductor giant Foxconn will invest $19.5 billion ( ₹1.54 lakh crore) to set up a semiconductor and display production plants in Gujarat. Read more

‘Special bird’: Indian aircraft lands in Namibia to bring home big cats

The Indian high commission in Windhoek, Namibia, on Thursday shared the picture of an aircraft that landed in the African nation to fly eight cheetahs who will make a new home in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park. Read more

Nagarjuna says Naga Chaitanya-Samantha Ruth Prabhu divorce was unfortunate: 'It’s gone. It's out of our lives'

Actor Nagarjuna has spoken about the reports on his son-actor Naga Chaitanya and his ex-wife, actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu even after they announced their separation last year. Read more

T20 World Cup clash between India and Pakistan sold out, standing room tickets 'snapped up within minutes': ICC

The ICC T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan has been sold out as over 500,000 fans have already booked their place to attend the showpiece event in Australia, starting October 16. Read more

World Lymphoma Awareness Day 2022: Causes, symptoms, prevention tips, treatment

To raise awareness on cancers of the lymphatic system, World Lymphoma Awareness Day is marked annually around the world on September 15 and was initiated to raise public awareness of all lymphoma subtypes in terms of symptom recognition, early diagnosis and treatment. Read more

