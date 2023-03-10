Evening brief: DCW chief reacts as groping video of a girl on Holi goes viral, and all the latest news

‘Disturbing’: Delhi women panel chief as video of a Japanese being groped on Holi goes viral Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal. (HT Archive)

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Friday reacted to the viral videos of harassment on the occasion of Holi and said the DCW will issue a notice to the Delhi Police to examine these videos and arrest the perpetrators. "Completely shameful behaviour," Swati Maliwal tweeted. Many social media users, however, replied saying that some of the videos doing rounds were old. Read more

Bengal man dies after crude bomb he was making explodes, 3 accomplices hurt: Cop

One man died and three others were injured when a crude bomb they were allegedly making went off at Madhupur village in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district on Thursday night, police said. Read more

What Women Want promo: Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor discuss their bad reputation; blame it on Karan Johar

Kareena Kapoor will soon launch the fourth season of her hit radio show, What Women Want. In the new season, she will host Ranbir Kapoor, Kapil Sharma, Shefali Shah, Niharika NM, Ranveer Allahabadia and Masoom Minawala on her show. The first promo for season 4 is out. Read more

Ravichandran Ashwin's legacy grows as he rockets past Anil Kumble's record, stands toe-to-toe with James Anderson

The legend of Ravichandran Ashwin continues to grow. India's premier spinner brought his team back into the contest on Day 2 of the fourth Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia on Friday. Read more

Chips, noodles, processed foods can cause premature death; here's what WHO’s first global report on sodium intake says

World is eating too much salt and this is increasing our risk of heart disease, stroke, and premature death. WHO’s first global report on sodium intake reduction shows that the world is off-track to achieve its global target of reducing sodium intake by 30% by 2025. Read more

