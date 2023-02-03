Evening brief: Delhi LG clears Manish Sisodia’s visit to US, spotlights a ‘contradiction’; and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Delhi LG clears Manish Sisodia’s visit to US, spotlights a ‘contradiction’

Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena has approved deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia’s visit to the United States to attend an education convention in March, a senior Raj Niwas official said on Friday, underlining that Saxena signed off on the visit despite “contradictory statements” on the foreign trip’s funding. Read more

‘We are sorry’: Burglars dig 15-foot tunnel to break into UP jewellery shop

A group of thieves dug a 15-foot-long tunnel from a drain to break into a jewellery shop in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut but once inside, they failed to break open the vault, police said. Read more

Bigg Boss 16: Fans storm Twitter with 180K tweets after Sumbul Touqeer's exit, welcome her home

On Friday, ColorsTV released a promo video of the upcoming weekend episode of Bigg Boss 16. In the clip, Karan Johar, who was seen in host Salman Khan's place, announced who was eliminated from the show. Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and Sumbul Touqeer were nominated for eliminations this week. Read more

Pujara was 8 off 61 when Ravi Shastri decided he had seen enough. He said, 'Stop riding a Luna and...': Ex-India coach

Cheteshwar Pujara's batting in a chip off the old block, and while it has given India the desired results in the past, it has also tested a lot of patience. Over the last couple of years, Pujara has started scoring at a steady pace but there was a time when all he would do is grind, grind and grind, an approach that did not really excite fans much, but it brought him and India success. Read more

Kidney disease: Foods to lower your creatinine levels

Creatinine is a waste product that is made by your muscles as a part of normal wear and tear. So, the chemical is made by your body naturally and leaves the body through urine. However, for a person with faulty kidney function, creatinine can accumulate in the blood.Read more

Web story: List of schemes announced in budget 2023

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the budget 2023 on February 1. Read more

