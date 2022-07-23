Evening brief: ‘Delhi wants to destroy our party,’ says Raut on EC letter to Sena, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Delhi wants to destroy our party: Sanjay Raut on EC letter to Sena factions

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday expressed his disappointment with the Election Commission (EC) for seeking documents from the Uddhav Thackeray-led- group and Eknath Shinde's faction to submit documents in favour of their claims on the election symbol of the party. Read more

Watch | Trucks reach Arpita Mukherjee's home where ED seized cash worth crores

As the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seized cash worth crores from the residence of Arpita Mukherjee, a close aide of West Bengal minister Partha Mukherjee, a truck (on RBI duty) carrying a large number of boxes reached her home at a posh society in south Kolkata on Sat. Watch here

Still fighting aggression, Ukraine says grain worth $10 bn available to export

Moscow and Kyiv on Friday signed parallel agreements with Turkey and the United Nations to allow the safe transit of millions of tonnes of Ukrainian grain through Black Sea ports that have been crippled due to Russia's invasion on Ukraine. Read more

Amitabh Bachchan calls Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari 'maalkin' as she directs him on Kaun Banega Crorepati 14

Actor Gagan Arora has revealed an anecdote about veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan. The duo recently featured together in a promo for the upcoming game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 (KBC). Read more

BCCI posts epic Rahul Dravid-Brian Lara reunion pic during WI vs IND 1st ODI, Twitter hails it as 'Picture of the day'

India's visit to the West Indies for a set of limited-overs matches has seen the reunion of two of the greatest batters of all time — Brian Lara and current Indian coach Rahul Dravid. Read more

Beetroot beauty tips: Here's how to use chukander for shiny hair, pink lips, brighter skin

Packed with essential nutrients, beetroots are rich in calcium, iron, vitamins A and C, fiber, folate (vitamin B9), manganese and potassium and they not only help in improving blood flow but also lower the blood pressure and increase exercise or athletic performance. Read more

