Evening brief: IAF chief on Balakot operation; IndiGo flight hits Air India Express plane at Kolkata airport, and more

Operations like the 2019 air strikes on a terror camp in Pakistan’s Balakot have shown, if political will is there, aerospace power can be used effectively behind enemy lines “in a no-war, no-peace scenario under a nuclear overhang” without allowing the actions to escalate into a full-blown conflict, Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari said on Wednesday. The air strikes against the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror base were India’s response to the Pulwama suicide car bomb attack in which 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) men were killed on February 14, 2019. Dig deeper Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari (ANI photo)

An IndiGo aircraft brushed the wingtip of a Chennai-bound Air India Express plane with 169 passengers on board when it was awaiting clearance to enter the runway at the Kolkata airport around 10.30am on Wednesday, prompting regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to launch a probe and off-roster two pilots. An Air India Express spokesperson said the wingtip of a taxiing aircraft of another airline grazed one of their planes, which was stationary and awaiting clearance to fly to Chennai. “The aircraft has since returned to the bay and further investigation is underway, for which we are coordinating with the regulator and airport authorities. We apologise for the inconvenience caused to guests due to external circumstances.” Dig deeper

Don’t charge fee from new students retrospectively: J&K fee fixation committee Dig deeper

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev discharged from hospital after brain surgery Dig deeper

Top army commanders’ meet to focus on boosting readiness Dig deeper

Uddhav fielding a ‘khichdi chor’: Sanjay Nirupam's dig over Shiv Sena (UBT) Dig deeper

'Kept punching me..': Israeli hostage recounts sexual assault in Gaza captivity Dig deeper

China to develop strategic seaport, airport in Sri Lanka: PM Gunawardena Dig deeper

Legendary South Africa cricketer AB de Villiers said Shivam Dube never quite felt at ease when was with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. It was after he shifted to the Chennai Super Kings that the lanky all-rounder realised his true potential, feels de Villiers. The former South African skipper is not wrong here. The numbers back him. Dube started his IPL career in 2019 with RCB. He played two seasons for the Virat Kohli-led side and in 15 matches he just managed 169 runs at a strike rate of 122. Dig deeper

Derry Girls star Louisa Harland is a riot as the unhinged Nell Jackson in the new Disney plus show Renegade Nell, created by Sally Wainwright. Set in the 18th century, she is long presumed dead by her father (Craig Parkinson) and younger sisters (Florence Keen and Bo Bragason). So when she returns home in men's clothing, its a sight to behold for the entire village. What she, and the rest of them, still do not know is that she also possesses supernatural powers, which enable her to twist the arm of a bully in one second, and catch a bullet like a ping pong ball for play. Dig deeper

