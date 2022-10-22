Home / India News / Evening brief: In Arunachal chopper crash, soldier dies days before his wedding, and all the latest news

Evening brief: In Arunachal chopper crash, soldier dies days before his wedding, and all the latest news

Published on Oct 22, 2022 04:57 PM IST

Smoke comes out from the site of the helicopter crash in the Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Friday. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)
ByHT News Desk

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Arunachal helicopter crash: Major Mustafa Bohara dies days before his wedding

A pall of gloom has descended on major Mustafa Bohara's family in Udaipur since Friday. Read more

Slain photojournalist Danish Siddiqui’s kids accept Pulitzer Prize on his behalf

Reuters photojournalist Danish Siddiqui's children accepted the Pulitzer prize on his behalf. Read more

Grand laser show in Ayodhya to mark Deepotsav celebrations ahead of Diwali

Ahead of Diwali, a dazzling laser show added splendour to the "Deepotsav" celebrations in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on Friday. Watch here

4 killed as massive boulder falls on houses in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli

Four people of a family were killed after a massive boulder came crashing on three houses following a landslide in Paingarh village in Tharali tehsil in Chamoli district around 1.35am on Saturday, the state disaster response force (SDRF) said. Read more

Watch: 'Catch of the tournament already' - Glenn Phillips pulls out an absolute stunner in AUS vs NZ T20 World Cup match

New Zealand star Glenn Phillips took a blinder during the side's opening match of the T20 World Cup against Australia on Saturday. Read more

Shweta Bachchan doesn't feel upset when dad Amitabh Bachchan is trolled, but it hurts her when Abhishek Bachchan is

Shweta Bachchan recently addressed trolls attacking her brother, actor Abhishek Bachchan and shared how it affects her. Read more

Burger King employee who payed for little girl's meal is winning hearts online

An employee at Burger King is winning everyone's hearts after hemade a touching gesture that is going viral online. Read more

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

