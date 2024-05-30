Evening brief: India calls Rafah killings ‘heartbreaking’; Cong attacks Modi over poll campaign, and more

India expressed deep concern over the loss of civilian lives in the Rafah displacement camp in Gaza. The Israeli strikes on Rafah resulted in at least 45 Palestinian deaths, including many displaced individuals. The incident has led to a surge of outrage and solidarity on social media, with the hashtag "All eyes on Rafah" gaining traction and being shared by tens of millions worldwide. India also reaffirmed its support for Palestinian statehood and a two-state solution in response to Ireland, Norway, and Spain’s recent recognition of Palestine. Dig deeper MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (File Photo)(HT_PRINT)

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for focusing on divisive rhetoric in his election campaign rather than addressing key issues like inflation and unemployment. Kharge pointed out that in the last 15 days, Modi mentioned the 'mandir' 421 times, his own name 758 times, and terms like Muslim, Pakistan, and minorities 224 times, but failed to mention inflation or unemployment. Dig deeper

Action initiated to revoke suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna's diplomatic passport: MEA Dig deeper

Nitish Kumar not getting along well with BJP, claims Tejashwi Yadav; ‘Something major will happen after…' Dig deeper

Forced to take charge after husband’s arrest, Kalpana Soren strikes a chord Dig deeper

‘They are worse than Covid’: Sandeshkhali still simmering with anger as TMC attempts reboot Dig deeper

Prince William and Kate Middleton set to make big decision about their three children Dig deeper

Iran's Khamenei pens open letter to anti-Israel US campus protesters, urges them ‘to become familiar with Quran’ Dig deeper

After the IPL 2024 strike-rate controversy, Sunil Gavaskar has set new expectations for Virat Kohli ahead of the five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Australia. Gavaskar, who faced backlash from Kohli's fans for his criticism, wants Kohli to achieve a rare feat: scoring a century at all five Australian Test venues. Kohli, who has centuries in Perth, Adelaide, Sydney, and Melbourne, lacks one at The Gabba, where India made history in their last series without him. Gavaskar hopes Kohli will join him and Alastair Cook as the only overseas players to score centuries at all Australian venues. Additionally, Gavaskar desires India to maintain their winning streak in Australia, having retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy since 2017. Dig deeper

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s second pre-wedding celebrations have commenced on a luxury cruise, featuring numerous star-studded moments shared online. Actor Ranveer Singh dazzled at the event, as captured in a picture posted by fashion designer Shilpa K, where he sported a navy blue satin shirt, white pants, and matching shoes while posing joyfully with fans. Another highlight included a performance by the popular American band Backstreet Boys, who entertained the guests with their hit song "I Wanna Be With You." Dig deeper

