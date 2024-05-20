Evening brief: India declares state mourning on Raisi's death; Kangana faces public ire in Spiti, and more

India declared a one-day state mourning on Tuesday to honor Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who died in a helicopter crash. During the mourning, the national flag will be flown at half-mast on all customary buildings, and no official entertainment will take place. Raisi and Abdollahian were en route to Tabriz after visiting the Azerbaijan-Iran border when their helicopter crashed, killing them and other officials on board. Dig deeper Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi looks on during a meeting in Minab, Iran, February 2, 2024. (via REUTERS)

While campaigning in Kaza, Mandi BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut faced protests from local residents, who showed black flags and demanded she leave. The Spiti residents, predominantly Buddhists, were angered by a previous offensive social media post by Ranaut involving the Dalai Lama and US President Joe Biden, despite her apology. The situation escalated with a confrontation between BJP and Congress supporters, with the BJP alleging that Congress orchestrated the protest, resulting in injuries. Dig deeper

Shikhar Dhawan believes India's chances of ending their ICC event trophy drought rest on the strong form of captain Rohit Sharma, alongside IPL superstars Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah. Under Rohit's leadership, Team India performed impressively at the 50-over World Cup but fell short in the 2023 final against Australia. Dhawan, speaking before the IPL 2024 playoffs, is confident that India can succeed in the upcoming T20 World Cup with Rohit's experience and Hardik Pandya as deputy. He emphasized Kohli's pivotal role, noting his top run-scorer status in IPL 2024 with 708 runs, and Bumrah's critical impact as a leading bowler with 20 wickets. Dhawan asserted that Kohli's presence demoralizes opponents and highlighted Bumrah as the world's best bowler, crucial for India's World Cup bid. Dig deeper

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez made a stunning debut at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, dazzling in a shimmery rose gold gown by Mikael D Couture, paired with Hassanzade jewellery. Representing India through her association with BMW, she walked the red carpet for the first time, impressing fans with her elegant look. Jacqueline expressed her excitement about showcasing Bollywood flair and highlighting the Southeast Asian diaspora. Previously, she attended Cannes in 2015, invited by the Queen of Malaysia. Other Indian celebrities at Cannes 2024 include Kiara Advani, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Deepti Sadhwani, and Urvashi Rautela. Fans praised Jacqueline's appearance, calling her beautiful and classy. Dig deeper

Urvashi Rautela has been actively sharing her Cannes Film Festival looks on social media, showcasing three outfits, including two red carpet appearances. For the premiere of "Emilia Perez," she wore a striking midnight blue gown by Polish designer Sylvia. The strapless gown featured a corset bodice, plunging neckline, sequin embellishments, intricate space-inspired embroidery, and a voluminous skirt. However, her custom-made reptile-themed 'dancing fish necklace' by Pavit Gujral Designs, adorned with pink, silver, and blue gemstones, drew significant attention. She paired the necklace with statement rings, bracelets, hoop earrings, and styled her hair in a messy top knot. Her makeup included darkened brows, winged eyeliner, smoky eyeshadow, and a caramel lip shade. Previously, Urvashi wore a viral alligator necklace at Cannes, which sparked a social media meme fest. Dig deeper