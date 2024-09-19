Evening brief: India faces threats from ISIL, Al-Qaeda-linked groups; No significant rainfall over next 4-5 days, & more

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) highlighted India's diverse terrorism threats in a recent evaluation report. The threats include extremist groups linked to ISIL and Al-Qaeda in Jammu and Kashmir, regional insurgencies, and left-wing extremist groups. The report, released on September 19, noted that India is largely compliant with 37 of 40 evaluation parameters for tackling financial crimes, including money laundering and terror financing. However, improvements are needed in managing non-profit organizations (NPOs), politically exposed persons (PEPs), and regulating non-financial businesses. The report, based on an assessment from November 2023, praised India's compliance but emphasized areas for further action. Dig deeper India faces terror threats from ISIL, Al-Qaeda-linked group. (PTI/Representative photo)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted no significant rainfall across the country over the next four to five days. Rain is expected to return between September 26 and October 10. A cyclonic circulation is anticipated to develop over east India around September 22, potentially intensifying and moving towards central India, affecting states like Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh. This could delay the monsoon withdrawal. The monsoon's withdrawal from northwest India may begin around September 22, the earliest in eight years. Currently, there has been a 7% excess rainfall since June 1, though a 14% deficiency remains in east and northeast India. Dig deeper

The Latest News

PM Modi lambasts Rahul Gandhi over 'Devta' remark: 'Naxal mindset imported from other religions' Dig deeper

Delhi to witness 12-hour water outage from tomorrow Dig deeper

India News

RG Kar impasse: Tents, fans removed from protest site, junior doctors allege ‘external pressure’ Dig deeper

'Look at our photos, decide': Akhilesh Yadav's fresh ‘mafia’ swipe at Yogi Adityanath Dig deeper

Global Matters

Israel arrests citizen over ‘Iranian plot to kill’ PM Benjamin Netanyahu, other top officials Dig deeper

Ex Google employee from India reveals salary in new Canada job: 'Can hardly survive' Dig deeper

Entertainment News

Triptii Dimri, who gained fame with Animal, shared the challenges she faced in her journey to the silver screen. In an interview on Katrina Kaif's YouTube channel, Triptii recalled harsh comments made against her and her parents, with some questioning her career choice. Despite doubts, she persevered and found success. Triptii, originally from Uttarakhand, said her family is now proud, especially after her first film Laila Majnu. Known for her roles in Bulbbul, Qala, and Animal, she expressed gratitude for the love she's received for her work from audiences. Dig deeper

Health and Lifestyle

Jennifer Lopez recently turned heads in Los Angeles, showcasing her signature luxury style. The singer and actress was spotted in an elegant neutral-toned outfit, featuring an ivory turtleneck oversized sweater paired with off-white straight-leg pants. She added a sophisticated touch by tucking one side of the sweater for a chic silhouette. Lopez completed her look with stylish accessories, including a Hermès Birkin bag, statement rings, and transparent heels. Her makeup was flawless with subtle nude tones, and her hair was tied neatly in a bun. As always, J.Lo effortlessly combined comfort with high-fashion flair. Dig deeper

Sports Going

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 56 off 118 balls in India’s first Test against Bangladesh at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Jaiswal, who has three centuries in his young career, stood firm as wickets fell around him. Despite challenging conditions for batting, he maintained his composure. Rishabh Pant contributed 39 before falling to Hasan Mahmud, and India collapsed to 144 for six. Jaiswal was dismissed by Nahid Rana, caught by Shadman Islam. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja later provided some stability. Jaiswal’s performance contrasts with Shubman Gill’s ongoing struggle to find consistency in Test cricket. Dig deeper

Its Trending

A 37-year-old Indian construction worker, Ramu Chinnarasa, was fined S$400 (approx. ₹25,000) for defecating outside The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore, in October 2023. After drinking heavily, Chinnarasa left the casino at 5:00 am and defecated outside the entrance at 7:01 am. A video of the incident went viral, and Chinnarasa was arrested in June 2024 when he attempted to re-enter the casino. The court imposed the fine, with the judge advising Chinnarasa to avoid public intoxication to prevent future incidents. The offence was discovered after a passerby filmed it. Dig deeper

(That’s all we have at this hour in our evening briefing. Catch you in the morning)