Evening brief: Kejriwal’s odd appeal to BJP workers in poll-bound Gujarat, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Kejriwal’s odd appeal to BJP workers in poll-bound Gujarat: ‘Take money from them but…’

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday told Bharatiya Janata Party workers in poll-bound Gujarat to ‘work for AAP from the inside’. The appeal from the AAP convener….read more.

Supreme Court wraps up 1.8k cases in 4 days under CJI Lalit

More than 1,800 cases were disposed of by the Supreme Court in the first four working days since Chief Justice of India (CJI) Uday Umesh Lalit took the helm a week ago with a promise…read more.

‘No place to hide’: Ousted Sri Lanka prez Rajapaksa faces arrest calls on return

Deposed Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa faced calls for his arrest Saturday after returning home from self-imposed exile under the protection of the government that took charge when he fled. Read more.

Watch: Serena Williams bursts into tears after US Open exit but refuses to rule out comeback

Serena Williams' campaign at the US Open 2022 came to an end on Saturday, as she lost 5-7, 7-6(4), 1-6 to Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic in her third fixture of the women's singles event. Read more.

Brahmastra new trailer: More action, more Shah Rukh Khan clues with a fiery Ranbir Kapoor. Watch

Karan Johar has shared a new trailer for his upcoming production Brahmastra. Starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead, the film features Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni…read more.

What it looks like to be in a safe relationship: Expert shares insights

Relationships are safe haven for us to secure our emotions and create a healthy space for it to grow, thrive and evolve. Relationships between two people often take a lot of effort…read more.