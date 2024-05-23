Evening brief: Kejriwal's message to PM citing parents' health, Vivek Agnihotri on Prashant Kishor's ‘meltdown’ & more

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to not drag his parents into the Modi versus Kejriwal fight. Citing their age and ill health, Kejriwal said, 'Your fight is with me. Don't harass my sick, old parents. God is watching everything." "This is my appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pradhanmantri ji, you have made several attempts to pull me down. You arrested me; harassed me in Tihar in several ways. But I did not give in. Today, you crossed all limits as you targeted my parents. My mother is very ill. She came home from the hospital on the day you arrested me, March 21. My father is 85 years old. He is short of hearing. Do you think they have done something wrong? Why will the cops interrogate them," Kejriwal said. Dig Deeper Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal seen along with his family

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri on Thursday offered a scathing critique of Prashant Kishor's media presence and approach after the poll strategist-turned-activist found himself embroiled in a heated exchange with journalist Karan Thapar during an interview for The Wire that has since gone viral on social media. “Talking too much to the media will eventually ensure your downfall. First, you can’t remember all the lies you have uttered in the past,” Agnihotri posted on X. “You can be a hero only if you are a high achiever or have logic, personal charm, and an emotional connect. PK (Prashant Kishor) has only random data, arrogance, and a big ego with only focus on me, mine, myself. It’s very easy for a clever journalist to destroy him.” Dig Deeper

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The Latest News

Bomb threat calls at Delhi's Lady Shri Ram, Venkateswara College. Dig Deeper

Ex-PM Deve Gowda's stern warning to fugitive grandson Prajwal Revanna: ‘Return immediately’. Dig Deeper

Swati Maliwal speaks up on May 13 assault, Kejriwal, Bibhav, Rajya Sabha seat. Dig Deeper

India News

Massive fire in Dombivli after boiler blast in factory: 2 dead, 45 injured. Dig Deeper

Kejriwal's message to PM Modi: 'Leave my parents, your fight is with me'. Dig Deeper

Pune car crash: Those in power can pressure police, Sule targets Fadnavis. Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Nine killed in Mexico stage collapse at campaign event. Dig Deeper

FAA reveals deadly fault in 300 Boeing planes across US that could cause jets to EXPLODE mid-air. Dig Deeper

Trump agrees to another major request by Biden for upcoming face off despite his strong preference to… Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is credited with bringing out the best performances of his actors, whether it's Aishwarya Rai in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Rani Mukerji in Black, Deepika Padukone in Bajirao Mastani, Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, or Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi. His latest release, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, has a wide range of actors, from his first leading lady Manisha Koirala to his niece Sharmin Segal. Sharmin, who has assisted Bhansali on all his recent directorials, made her acting debut with his 2019 production Malaal. In her streaming debut, which could serve as her re-launchpad, Sharmin plays Alamzeb, the daughter of Heeramandi brothel madam Mallikajaan (Manisha Koirala), who dreams of a future outside of the courtesan's fate. Dig Deeper

Trending

Edward Murray, 23, a resident of Ohio, was arrested after being accused of murdering his girlfriend's 1-year-old son. Murray has been charged with murder, felonious assault and child endangering after his May 10 arrest, as per reports. The paramedics were called to a Cincinnati home on May 1, where they found the child unresponsive. They then made an effort to save his life. He was sent to the intensive care unit at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center for treatment. The child was pronounced dead on May 5, reported WCPO. An investigation into the one-year-old's horrific injuries showed that he had suffered cardiac arrest, which resulted in brain damage, a shattered rib, a lacerated liver, bleeding eye tissue, and brain swelling. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle

Make way for the Delhi fashion influencer Nancy Tyagi as she takes the Cannes Film Festival 2024 by storm once again with another self-stitched look - this time in a sultry backless corset, tailing skirt and matching black stole. The 23-year-old self-taught dress designer has been grabbing eyeballs for her stunning self-made outfits ever since her debut at Cannes and fans can't keep calm ever since she dropped her third look. In the video that she recently shared on her social media handle, Nancy is seen sitting and stitching the three-piece outfit that she donned this Thursday. The all-black look features a bling off-shoulder corset top that came with a backless design to ooze oomph and was paired with a black bling long skirt that trailed behind her. Dig Deeper