In the series of bomb threat incidents, Lady Shri Ram College and Sri Venkateswara College of Delhi University on Thursday received calls regarding bomb threats following which fire tenders and Delhi Police reached the spot, news agency ANI reported. The incident came a day after the Union Home ministry office on Wednesday received a hoax threat. Earlier, Delhi-NCR schools and hospitals have received similar threats. Bomb threat calls at Delhi's Lady Shri Ram, Venkateswara College(Hindustan Times)

Earlier on Thursday, three hotels, including a five-star one, in Karnataka's Bengaluru received bomb threats.

The series of incidents started on April 30 when Delhi's Chacha Nehru Hospital received a threat followed by 150 schools on May 1. The threats to the schools were issued from a Russia-based mailing service company.

Twenty hospitals, the IGI Airport and the Northern Railways’ CPRO office in Delhi received bomb threats through emails from a Cyprus-based mailing service company on May 12.

Seven Delhi hospitals and the Tihar Jail received bomb threats from the same Cyprus-based mailing service company on May 14.

The threat to the Home ministry office sent alarm bells ringing on Wednesday as an email was received by a senior officer which said the "building will explode as a bomb is planted'.