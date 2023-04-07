Evening brief: Kerala CM attacks 'Sangh Parivar' over NCERT's move on Mughals, and all the latest news

‘Shows Sangh’s fear of history': Kerala CM reacts to NCERT's move on Mughals Joining the chorus against NCERT removing chapters on Mughal history from its textbooks, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said the move shows ‘constant fear of history' of the Sangh Parivar…read more Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (PTI)

Thieves storm Washington Apple Store, steal iPhones worth ₹ 4 crore

Thieves broke into an Apple Store at a mall in Washington and stole iPhones worth $500,000 ( ₹4 crore). To avoid the security system being set off due to intrusion, the thieves broke into a neighbouring business called Seattle Coffee Gear, local news website Kings5 reported…read more.

RCB name Rajat Patidar and Reece Topley's replacements for remainder of IPL 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Friday named Wayne Parnell and Vyshak Vijay Kumar as replacements for the injured Reece Topley and Rajat Patidar respectively for the remainder of IPL 2023…read more

Constipation can cause these common skin issues; dermats on tips to treat

Your skin can tell a lot about your overall health. Just as dry skin is an indicator of dehydration, acne and pimple may show up at times when you have constipation. The reason this may happen is because of…read more.

Shah Rukh Khan plants kiss on specially-abled fan as he tells him 'I love you', fans say 'ek hi dil kitni baar jitoge'

Shah Rukh Khan attended the Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Royal Challenger Bangalore's Indian Premier League (IPL) match in Kolkata on Thursday. While several visuals of the actor from the city's stadium have…read more.

5 Best Butt-Lifting Exercises

Did you know exercise can help you build and tone your glutes by increasing muscle strength? Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON