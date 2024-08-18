Evening brief: Kolkata police summon TMC MP; Alarm raised over ‘radical’ curriculum in Bihar madrasas, & more

Kolkata Police summoned TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy for a social media post where he called for the custodial interrogation of Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal in connection with the August 9 rape and murder of a junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College. Roy suggested that Goyal and the former principal of the college were involved in a cover-up, leading to a police warning against spreading misinformation. TMC’s Kunal Ghosh criticised Roy’s demand, defending the commissioner’s efforts in solving the case. The incident follows TMC’s removal of Dr. Santanu Sen from key positions after his participation in protests at the hospital. Dig deeper Policemen stand guard ahead of a protest against last week's rape and killing of a trainee doctor at a government hospital, in Kolkata, India, Friday, Aug. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)

More news on Kolkata rape-murder case: Supreme Court takes suo motu cognizance of Kolkata rape-murder case, hearing on Tuesday

NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo raised serious concerns about the curriculum in government-funded madrasas in Bihar, alleging that it promotes radical views. He highlighted that books like "Talimul Islam" are being used, which label non-Islamic individuals as "Kafirs." Kanoongo also expressed alarm over the enrollment of Hindu children in these institutions and accused the Bihar government of withholding data on the number of such students. Dig deeper

Latest News

Harbhajan Singh pens ‘heartfelt plea’, seeks ‘swift and decisive’ action in Kolkata rape and murder case Dig deeper

CPI(M) leader accuses Congress-led UDF of circulating ‘communal and objectionable’ videos during Lok Sabha polls Dig deeper

India News

Jharkhand Ex-CM Champai Soren says 'all 3 options open' amid buzz over BJP Dig deeper

ISRO chief S Somanath decodes Sunita Williams stranded in space and what next Dig deeper

Global Matters

Yunus accuses Sheikh Hasina of committing ‘worst civilian massacre’ since 1971 Dig deeper

Donald Trump says he is ‘much better looking’ than Kamala Harris Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Hanumankind had the internet sit up and take notice with his last release Big Dawgs. Now, seems like this Bengaluru-based rapper is ready to step into the world of acting. He will be making his acting debut in Ashiq Abu's Rifle Club, where he will play the son of Anurag Kashyap's character. On Sunday, Hanumankind took to his Instagram Stories and shared the character poster of the film. The blood red poster saw him holding a gun and giving a menacing expression. Dig deeper