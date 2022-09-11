Evening brief: Link revealed between Moose Wala case accused, Salman Khan; other latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Punjab Police's big reveal on link between Salman Khan, Moose Wala case accused

Shedding light on the links between the Sidhu Moose Wala death case and threats sent to Salman Khan, Punjab’s top cop on Sunday said that one of the accused had carried out a recce in Mumbai…read more.

Kunal Kamra dares VHP to ‘denounce Godse’ after his Gurugram show cancelled

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra, whose show scheduled for September 17 in Gurugram was cancelled after the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) demanded its cancellation, on Sunday…read more.

Thousands gather on Scotland streets as Queen's coffin leaves Balmoral | Watch

As Queen Elizabeth II's coffin left Balmoral Castle on Sunday to begin a six-hour journey to Edinburgh, thousands of people lined up in the streets to pay their tribute to the country’s…read more.

'India went down only because...': Ramiz Raja's no-nonsense response on Rohit Sharma-led side's shock Asia Cup exit

Amid all the talk around Asia Cup 2022 throwing as many as three possible India-Pakistan encounters, it was reduced to two with both side winning a game each, but Babar Azam's men won…read more.

Prabhas breaks down in tears after uncle Krishnam Raju's death, Chiranjeevi consoles him

Veteran actor and politician Krishnam Raju died at the age of 82 on Sunday morning. Actor Prabhas, his nephew, seemed visibly shaken by the death of his uncle in videos and pictures shared…read more.

UP Police talks about cyber security with 'Brahmastra' twist. Seen it yet?

Since its release on September 9, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva is doing wonders at the box office, so much so that UP Police used its reference to underscore…read more.

