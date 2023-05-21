Home / India News / Evening brief: NIA arrests Jaish-e-Mohammad operative from Jammu and Kashmir, and all the latest news

Evening brief: NIA arrests Jaish-e-Mohammad operative from Jammu and Kashmir, and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
May 21, 2023 05:01 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

NIA arrests Jaish operative as part of crackdown on terror in J&K

The National Investigation Agency on Sunday arrested an operative of Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad for his involvement in the terror conspiracy case in Jammu and Kashmir. Read More

NIA
NIA

King Charles' personal wealth almost double than that of his mother: Report

King Charles' personal fortune is almost double than that of his late mother Queen Elizabeth's, according to figures from the Sunday Times Rich List. The monarch's wealth currently stands at £600million, while the Queen's was at £370million before her death last September. Read More

Anurag Kashyap says he'll have to make several remakes to pay for newly-engaged daughter Aaliyah Kashyap's wedding

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has joked that he will have to make several film remakes to throw a ‘wedding soirée’ for his daughter Aaliyah Kashyap who recently got engaged to her boyfriend Shane Gregoire. Read More

Have diabetes? Start your day with these amazing drinks to control blood sugar levels

Keeping blood sugar levels in check is no mean task and requires dedicated efforts in terms of diet, discipline and active lifestyle. A diabetes diagnosis comes with a range of lifestyle changes and it does take some time to correct faulty food habits and turn sedentary lifestyle into a more active one. Read More

Viral Optical Illusion: What numbers do you see?

Optical illusions have long fascinated people with their ability to deceive and challenge our perception of reality. These visual marvels play tricks on our eyes and brains, leaving us questioning what we see. Read More

'If Kohli and Gambhir...': Harbhajan's blockbuster remark as RCB fight for final spot to set IPL playoff date with LSG

With Gautam Gambhir's Lucknow Super Giants (LGS) becoming the third team to enter the business end of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, all eyes are on Royal Challengers Bangalore as the Virat Kohli-starrer side is fighting with Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) for the fourth and final playoff spot on Sunday. Read More

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
arvind kejriwal top news anurag kashyap delhi + 2 more
arvind kejriwal top news anurag kashyap delhi + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out