Evening brief: 'One Gautam did tapasya, another one...': Congress continues tirade on Adani, and all the latest news

Published on Feb 17, 2023 05:00 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Art school teacher Sagar Kambli gives final touches to a painting of Indian businessman Gautam Adani highlighting the ongoing crisis of the Adani group.(AFP)
ByHT News Desk

'One Gautam did tapasya, another one...': Congress continues tirade on Adani

There was one Gautam who became Buddha after tapasya and now there is another Gautam for whom PM Modi did tapasya for 18 hours a day for the last 8-9 years, Congress leader Pawan Khera said on Friday in a fresh attack on the government over the Adani row. Read more

After Chetan Sharma's resignation, Delhi fan's placard on Virat Kohli in IND vs AUS 2nd Test takes internet by storm

While the entire focus laid on the second Test between India and Australia in Delhi, an announcement during the first session on Day 1 captured all the attention. Two days after the Chetan Sharma row had rocked Indian cricket, the BCCI chairman of selectors tendered his resignation from the post to secretary Jay Shah. Read more

Urvashi Rautela spotted at airport, says this when asked about Rishabh Pant: 'He is an asset to our country'

Actor Urvashi Rautela was recently spotted at Mumbai airport, where she was asked by paparazzi about the condition of cricketer Rishabh Pant, who was undergoing treatment after a car accident a few months ago. He was shifted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute. The actor was rumoured to be dating him, they attacked each other with cryptic posts in recent months. Read more

UK journalist visiting Tamil Nadu gets a special gift from her new friend. Watch

A beautiful video of a woman from the UK bonding with another woman from India is spreading smiles online. Captured and shared by UK-based journalist Alex Outhwaite, the video shows her sharing a heartwarming moment with a flower seller in Tamil Nadu. Read more

Tips to prevent and cure bloating

Do you often feel bloated after eating? Read more

